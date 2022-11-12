Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith and players Ruby Tui and Kendra Cocksedge weighed in ahead of Saturday night's Women's Rugby World Cup final. Video / NZ Herald

The sun is shining and the drinks are flowing as fans gather in bars near Auckland’s Eden Park ahead of tonight’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

The Black Ferns take on England from 7.30pm, following the bronze medal match between Canada and France at 4.30pm.

Two-time champions England are firm favourites to lift the trophy, while reigning and five-time world champions New Zealand will have the home advantage at a sold-out Eden Park.

England will be hoping to stretch their world-record winning streak to 31 tests and avenge their 41-32 loss to New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup final.

But the 50,000-capacity ground in suburban Auckland is also home to a long list of Kiwi sporting achievements, including two All Black Rugby World Cup wins in the men’s competition.

Fans outside Eden Park ahead of the Rugby World Cup final, November 12, 2022.

At The Beer Spot in nearby New North Rd, crowds were already beginning to build more than three hours before kick-off.

“It’s pretty busy”, a staff member told the Herald.

“Busier than usual … there’s a few kicking around in the team strip, but we’re expecting a bigger crowd of fans later on.”

Those heading for the park can expect much-improved weather conditions compared to yesterday’s wind and rain, with light northwesterlies and just the chance of a shower forecast for Eden Park this evening.

After a warm day with highs up to 25C in Auckland, the temperature is expected to be around a mild 18C by kick-off, according to MetService.

For those following from the bar or the couch, nzherald.co.nz will be live blogging the test.

The match is also streaming live on Spark Sport and free-to-air on Three.

Fans in Citizen Park ahead of the Rugby World Cup final.