Rugby World Cup 2025: France bite incident reignites debate over captain’s challenge in rugby - Alice Soper

Alice Soper
Opinion by
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.

France's Axelle Berthoumieu was hit with a 12-week ban for biting Ireland's Aoife Wafer during their Rugby World Cup quarter-final. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • England and Canada are strong contenders heading into the Women’s Rugby World Cup semifinals.
  • France’s Axelle Berthoumieu received a 12-week ban for biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer during their quarter-final.
  • The incident raises questions about reintroducing the captain’s challenge to improve fairness in rugby.

There was plenty to talk about from all four quarter-finals at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

England and Canada looked as formidable as ever. New Zealand weathered all the innovation the South African women could throw at them. Fifteen player lineouts and scrum mauls making for world-class

