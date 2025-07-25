Advertisement
How Black Ferns comebacks and versatility shaped the World Cup squad – Alice Soper

Alice Soper
ZB sports journalist Ben Plummer and Herald sports journalist Alex Powell join Michael Morrah in the studio.
Analysis by Alice Soper
Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.
THE FACTS

  • Over half the Black Ferns’ 2022 squad will return to defend their World Cup title.
  • Awhina Tangen-Wainohu and Kaipo Olsen-Baker overcame injuries to secure their places.
  • Allan Bunting’s squad balances experience with emerging talent, featuring 23 debutantes this cycle.

The last time we announced a World Cup squad, we were on the eve of hosting our first home tournament. Our country knew our women were good but didn’t yet understand they were magic. Sir Wayne Smith was about to put in the performance that would earn him

