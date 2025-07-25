Another to overcome injury is Kaipo Olsen-Baker. The fierce loosie was set to be a breakout star at the 2022 tournament, having debuted in that year’s Pacific Four Series. However, tragedy struck when she broke her leg just two months out from the World Cup kick-off. Olsen-Baker has fought her way back into form, battling with stalwart Liana Mikaele-Tu’u for the starting 8 jersey. It’ll be her pleasure and ours when she makes her World Cup debut.

Redemption is also the name of the game for veteran Kelly Brazier. Selection into this squad must have felt a long way off after a disappointing omission from the Black Ferns Sevens Olympic team. However, Brazier was determined to hang up her boots on her own terms. The workhorse got back on the field where she started, playing her way up from the Farah Palmer Cup. From there Brazier secured a spot in the Chiefs Manawa and showed just enough to ensure selectors didn’t write her off this time.

A defining feature of Allan Bunting’s time with the Black Ferns is the willingness to reward form. He has named 23 debutantes in this cycle and a good chunk of those players have made it through. Players like Kate Henwood, Chryss Viliko, Layla Sae and Katelyn Vahaakolo have become regular features of the last two seasons, while Atlanta Lolohea and Maia Joseph have more recently made key positions their own.

Four players have rocketed up the ranks this season. Vici-Rose Green, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Laura Bayfield and Braxton Sorensen-McGee all burst into our living rooms this year. Bayfield is the true bolter, with a debut in the last possible test ahead of the tournament. This may feel like a lot of new blood but Smith himself debuted 12 players in the last World Cup year, ultimately selecting six of them.

The team, then, is a mix of experience, of transferred sevens stars and of emerging talent. Selection has walked the tightrope between specialist and versatility. Around 40% of this squad have a second position they can play in to a high standard. We are offered a lot of flexibility at lock and back row. We have first fives who can cover second five and fullback where needed. Half of those outside backs named can cover first five, centre, wing or fullback.

A lack of versatility likely counted against certain players when it came to making the final call. We only had room for two specialist wingers, and Ayesha Leti-I’iga and Katelyn Vaahakolo had been the preferred starters since 2022. When Portia Woodman-Wickliffe came out of retirement, this heavily narrowed Ruby Tui’s chances. She still gave her all but this time, came up short.

That’s the painful part of selections, but there’s no doubt Tui will be cheering this team on. So we should follow her lead, just as we did after the World Cup’s final whistle and tūtira mai ngā iwi, tātou tātou e!

Black Ferns Rugby World Cup squad

Props: Chryss Viliko, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale, Amy Rule, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu.

Hookers: Georgia Ponsonby, Atlanta Lolohea, Vici-Rose Green.

Locks: Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Laura Bayfield.

Loose forwards: Kennedy Tukuafu, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Jorja Miller, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Layla Sae.

Halfbacks: Risileaana Pouri-Lane, Maia Joseph, Iritana Hohaia.

First-fives: Ruahei Demant, Kelly Brazier.

Midfield: Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Stacey Waaka, Theresa Setefano.

Outside backs: Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Renee Holmes.

Non-travelling reserve: Krystal Murray.

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women’s sports.