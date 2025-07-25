Tui, who was a key member of the World Cup-winning team in 2021, has been on the outer of the Black Ferns in recent times. She impressed playing against the side for the Black Ferns XV and then again off the bench against the Wallaroos.
However, the selection panel opted to take fellow World Cup winners Woodman-Wickliffe, Renee Holmes and Ayesha Leti-I’iga, and young stars Katelyn Vahaakolo and Braxton Sorensen-McGee as their outside back threats.
Veteran prop Krystal Murray was not named in the initial squad, but was instead included as a non-travelling reserve.
“On behalf of the coaching group, I’d like to congratulate all our players named tonight in front of their whānau,” Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting said. “We are really excited about this group and truly believe they can take us to the next level.
“We’ve got vast experience across our squad, with more than half of our players having competed at pinnacle events.
“While it’s an exciting time for those selected, I’d like to acknowledge the players who have missed out. Their contribution to the black jersey and to our team this year has been immense, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without them.
“The level of depth and internal competition we have seen from our wider squad made the selection process very difficult. However, this speaks to the growth and exciting future of women’s rugby in Aotearoa.”
The Black Ferns begin their World Cup campaign against Spain on August 25, before meeting Japan on September 1.
They close out pool play against Ireland, who beat them during last year’s WXV 1 tournament, on September 8, with the quarter-finals beginning on September 14.
Should they make it through to the final, that is scheduled to be played at Twickenham on September 28.
Black Ferns Rugby World Cup squad
Props: Chryss Viliko, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale, Amy Rule, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu.
Hookers: Georgia Ponsonby, Atlanta Lolohea, Vici-Rose Green.
Locks: Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Laura Bayfield.
Loose forwards: Kennedy Tukuafu, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Jorja Miller, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Layla Sae.
Halfbacks: Risileaana Pouri-Lane, Maia Joseph, Iritana Hohaia.
First-fives: Ruahei Demant, Kelly Brazier.
Midfield: Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Stacey Waaka, Theresa Setefano.
Outside backs: Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Renee Holmes.
Non-travelling reserve: Krystal Murray.
Black Ferns Rugby World Cup pool fixtures
V Spain, York Community Stadium, York. Monday, August 25, 4.30am.
V Japan, Sandy Park, Exeter. Monday, September 1, 1am.
V Ireland, Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton. Monday, September 8, 1.45am.
