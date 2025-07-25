The 33-strong squad tasked with defending the Black Ferns’ title as Rugby World Cup champions has been selected.

There were few surprises in the squad named in Wellington this evening, though the talking point will be the omission of outside back Ruby Tui, who has featured only once off the bench for the team this year.

Veteran Kelly Brazier has earned a place as the back-up first five-eighths alongside co-captain Ruahei Demant. Brazier has played only twice for the Black Ferns since 2021, but did enough to convince the selectors they needed her in the squad for her fourth World Cup bid.

The same can be said for lock Laura Bayfield and tighthead prop Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, who have featured in just one test for the Black Ferns, but earned their places to take on the challenge of the World Cup.

A total of 14 of the squad will be featuring in their first World Cup, while there is a good mix of youth and experience with the likes of Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Theresa Setefano and Stacey Waaka making their third appearances.