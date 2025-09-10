Advertisement
Future of women’s rugby: How World Cup losses shape global growth

Alice Soper
By
Contributing Sports Writer·nzme·
4 mins to read

Katelyn Vaha'akolo has starred for the Black Ferns at the Rugby World Cup but a number of lesser nations are now out of the tournament. Photo / SmartFrame

THE FACTS

  • The Rugby World Cup knockout rounds have eliminated Brazil, Fiji, Italy, Japan, Samoa, Spain, USA and Wales.
  • Teams such as Brazil and Samoa made significant progress but face challenges in maintaining their development.
  • There is a call for more consistent investment and support to prevent losing ground and promote growth.

The knockout rounds are upon us, which means we say goodbye to half of the nations that have joined us at the Rugby World Cup. Brazil, Fiji, Italy, Japan, Samoa, Spain, USA and Wales have all played their last minutes, while the rest prepare to do or die

