Ardern, who was Prime Minister at the time, was flying to Cambodia while the Black Ferns were playing in the 2022 Rugby World Cup final against England. She landed with about 20 minutes left to play.
She said for her it was “a game of three parts” – the first on a plane, then in a motorcade and then a hotel lobby.
Speaking to reporters in Cambodia, she said the Air Force had been passing on game updates sent through their communication system, which she read over a loudspeaker to the rest of the plane.
She paid tribute to the team after their 34-31 triumph, calling them “legends”.
“Rugby has always been a national sport, but the Black Ferns made it everyone’s game. You can’t put a price on that. They’re amazing.”
Three comprehensive wins in pool games against Spain, Japan and Ireland at this year’s World Cup saw New Zealand top their group and book a quarter-final spot against South Africa.
South Africa finished runners-up in their pool, recording two wins over Italy and Brazil, and a loss to France.
A Black Ferns win would likely see them face Canada in a semifinal.