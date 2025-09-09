The experts discuss the latest in NZ sport. The Black Ferns have surged to a 40-0 win over Ireland whilst Liam Lawsonm struggles in F1. Video / Herald NOW

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern has paid the Black Ferns a special visit as they get ready for their Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash against South Africa.

Ardern made a special appearance in the defending world champions’ changing sheds after their statement 40-0 victory over Ireland in Brighton, England.

The 45-year-old could be seen making her way around the room, hugging and talking to all the players.

“Always been an auntie Cindy fan, and especially cool seeing her after the last World Cup in the Beehive,” star Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe said.

“But I felt like I was going to crush her if I hugged her too hard.”