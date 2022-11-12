PM Jacinda Ardern celebrates the Black Ferns win.





The Rugby World Cup champion Black Ferns are “legends” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said, after the side’s nail-biting sixth title win against England at Eden Park tonight.

The Prime Minister had to be content with updates from the crew of the New Zealand Defence Force plane taking her to the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, but was able to watch the last 20 minutes after landing in Phnom Penh.

“When we boarded the NZDF plane to head to the East Asia Summit this afternoon, I asked the crew whether they were expecting any updates on the Black Ferns game while we were mid air”, she wrote on Instagram.

“Not only did they update us on the score, we got a run down on injuries. We landed with enough time to catch the closing 20mins…and I’m so glad we did. There are no words for that game, just like there’s almost no words for the Black Ferns.

“But for now, I’m going to go with ‘legends.’”

The PM shared updates on the game to officials and journalists over the PA system, including Portia Woodman’s concussion and the score at various points throughout the game, a reporter on board said.

“And reprimanded someone who she saw give a fist pump when she said England was ahead. It turned out the poor soul had been confused and thought NZ was ahead.”



