These guys really take the biscuit

Arnott’s win Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Biscuit Brand two years running.

Biscuits are important to the average Kiwi – we spend around $600 million on biscuits and crackers every single year, buying about 140m packets.

“Everyone loves a biscuit or a cracker, and it is often the centre of everyday life – you know, a cup of tea and a biscuit,” says Arnott’s New Zealand managing director Michael Cullerne. “For many people, favourite brands bring back happy memories as a kind of nostalgic trip down memory lane,” he says.

There’s good reason for his cheerfulness – Arnott’s has just added a second Reader’s Digest Award in a row as New Zealand’s Most Trusted Biscuit Brand and the company has so much belief in Kiwis’ love of the humble biscuit that it has unveiled a multi-million-dollar innovation hub in Avondale, designed to further roll out the biscuit barrel to capture taste buds.

“It is pretty exciting to win this award for the second time in a row,” he says. “It’s quite an accolade. It shows what we’re doing resonates with our customers, not just in terms of the quality and taste they get with every packet, but also in terms of what we’re doing with charities as a socially aware corporate citizen.”

Cullerne is confident in the bold claim that the industry is unique in achieving practically 100 per cent market penetration. Aside from having more than 70 different types of biscuits and crackers on the shelves of supermarkets and dairies everywhere in New Zealand, Arnott’s presence is evident in its work with organisations including Plunket (with the Dunk It For Plunket morning tea), KiwiHarvest Food Rescue, the Kindness Collective Foundation, and partnership with local jam producer Barker’s.

“Being a trusted brand means delivering what it says on the tin, definitely. It also means doing things locally, and that’s a major focus for Arnott’s,” explains Cullerne. “This year it’s even extended to getting involved with the Warriors, which is quite exciting – though it does mean the fingernails get a bit hammered on a Sunday arvo.”

He believes the company has the right recipe for success (‘so to speak’, Cullerne grins), but says there is always room for innovation in the biscuit and cracker industry.

Michael Cullerne, Arnott’s New Zealand managing director.

“That’s a focus of our Avondale facility, which opened up just last year. Unlike our other facilities which are designed with tunnel ovens and a high degree of automation for efficiency and large production, this one is set up a bit more like a traditional home kitchen.”

That’s significant because it enables the local Arnott’s operation to make smaller runs of biscuits, testing new recipes and new flavour combinations. “Tracking customer trends, wants and needs is important. Obviously, we’ll always have our old classics and traditional favourites like Tim Tams or Monte Carlos, but there’s plenty of room for making something new.”

While the 4000sq m facility isn’t exactly small, it is nimble and capable of producing smaller runs of somewhat ‘experimental’ biscuits with low overheads. As a result, new products can hit the market faster – and, if customers approve, those products might just become tomorrow’s classic not only in New Zealand but across the ditch and further afield.

The inaugural products baked at the Avondale facility are Arnott’s Shortbread Bites, a new range of premium biscuits made with fruit from Barker’s. The melt-in-your-mouth shortbread range are batch-baked and come in three varieties - Black Doris Plum (made with Black Doris plum puree plus dark chocolate chips); Feijoa (made with sweet feijoa puree plus poppy seeds); and Mixed Berries (made with boysenberry & blackcurrant puree plus white chocolate chips).

“Another good recent example was our Brownie Snaps, a thin-baked brownie. We did a small run to try them out and, because we make those in batches, we can see what works and what doesn’t without having to set up a substantial production line with the associated cost,” Cullerne explains.

Bringing a biscuit to market is a fascinating process – one to which most customers probably give little attention. Cullerne is happy to provide insight: “We start by looking at trends and what customers in supermarkets are buying – for example, gluten-free has emerged as a significant category recently. Then we look at how we can deliver against that, working with our Research and Development and marketing teams for the right proposition, and foods that deliver against that proposition.”

The teams work iteratively in product development, which soon involves gearing up manufacturing and distribution lines, and product placement on shelves around the country. “The launch is the cherry on top; we support that with advertising and social media alerting our consumers about a new product they’ll enjoy.”

Being a trusted brand is important to Arnott’s, Cullerne stresses, because the company has a proud legacy of being there for Kiwis at their leisure or relaxation times and wants to be there into the future. “We’ve part of everyday life. We get a lot of handwritten letters from customers who love our brands and biscuits, often reminiscing about how the products were part of special moments and biting into a biccy can bring back happy memories,” he says.

“We’re also aware that there are many brands out there in a really competitive market; that’s exciting and fun to be a part of. It keeps us on our toes to do right for our customers.”

