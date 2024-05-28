ACC boss’ $32k trip, Nicola Willis teases her budget plans and the death toll remains unknown after devasting Papua New Guinea landslide.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious crash in Waikato this evening, which has forced the closure of State Highway 3.

A police spokesperson said two-vehicle crash was reported at 4.44pm.

“Initial indications are that there are multiple people involved and emergency services are responding.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed they were at the scene, but could not provide any information on the status of patients.

SH3 has closed between Jary Rd and Ngaroto Rd.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and expected delays. Detours are also in place.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been notified,” police said.