Police are hunting a man who allegedly burst into a Whanganui jewellery store, smashed display cabinets and made off with loot.

The alleged thief entered the Victoria Ave store before 1pm on Saturday and after the heist fled the scene in a vehicle.

“The store’s staff were fortunately not injured, however they were understandably distressed by what happened,” Detective Sergeant Andrew Jurgens said.

“An investigation has been launched and police are actively seeking the man allegedly responsible.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to please come and do so.”