The teen said the Boeing 787 Dreamliner had been circling over Atlantic City when it turned away from its original destination of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

“When there was 54 minutes left of the journey, it changed on the [flight] screens from Auckland to New York, to [Auckland to] Washington DC… after a while [they] said it was because of a thunderstorm.”

After landing just after 9.15pm, passengers spent a couple of hours on the tarmac. The young woman, who asked not to be named, said she received an email from Air New Zealand saying it was looking for hotel rooms for passengers.

Later she found out she’d been rebooked to fly from Washington DC to New York with United Airlines at 7pm on Friday local time.

“They said they had limited staff because they don’t usually fly to this city, and they’d give out more details shortly.”

But Air NZ never got back in touch about accommodation in a city where she knew no one and had never been, she said.

“When we got through security it was 2am, so nothing was open. The airport was dead… I was quite nervous. I was worried about flights, I was worried about my hotel and whether I would lose that booking for the whole week.

“I was nervous I was going to miss [time] in New York. I think that on top of the 20 hours on the plane just really made it a little more emotional.”

After another passenger tried to call Air NZ, but couldn’t get through, and a second passenger claimed it could take months to get reimbursed from the airline if people booked accommodation independently, the teen decided instead to join four other Kiwis organising their own way to the Big Apple.

The group took an Uber to Union Station in Washington DC, splitting the US$84 ($138) fare between them.

They then caught an early morning train to New York, spotting others from their flight on board, which cost US$191 each, the teen said.

The Aucklander planned to claim insurance for both expenses, with her only criticism of Air NZ its communication after the plane’s unexpected diversion.

“[I have] no complaints about the staff on board. They were really nice and obviously it was out of their control.

“It was more just that we got to this random city that we weren’t meant to be in, and then they just stopped communicating with us about where we were supposed to go.”

Air NZ’s Marren said the initial diversion led to the cancellation of flight NZ1 from New York to Auckland on Thursday night (Friday afternoon NZT), with passengers rebooked on other services.

And flight NZ2, due to depart Auckland for New York at 7.20pm tonight, has also been cancelled because the plane was “out of position”, with travellers rebooked on alternative flights leaving today, Marren said.