Travellers heading from Auckland to New York have spent an unexpected night in Washington DC after stormy conditions forced an Air New Zealand flight to turn back.
Flight NZ2 was on its way to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport from Auckland on Thursday (Friday NZT) when “thunderstorms andair traffic constraints” at its destination forced the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to divert to Washington Dulles International Airport just outside the US capital, Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren said.
The flow-on effect saw the cancellation of flight NZ1 from New York to Auckland on Thursday night (Friday afternoon NZT), Marren said.
Flight NZ2 due to depart Auckland for New York at 7.20pm tonight has also been cancelled because the plane was “out of position”, with travellers rebooked on alternative flights leaving today.
The diversion on Thursday led to passengers spending the night in Washington DC before continuing their journeys on other airlines, Marren said.
“We sincerely apologise for the disruption and thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”
NZ2 landed at Washington Dulles International at 9.16pm on Thursday (1.16pm Friday NZT) after a 17 hour and 28 minute flight, according to the FlightAware website.
Tracking footage of the flight, including of it in holding patterns over Virginia and then Atlantic City before turning back for Washington DC, was posted on the TikTok account @aviation_newzealand last night.
“While it is not ideal for all involved, how lucky is it for planespotters in Washington!”, @aviation_newzealand wrote.