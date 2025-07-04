“Having exceeded maximum crew duty hours, the flight was unable to continue to its final destination.

“Customers were accommodated overnight in Washington DC and rebooked on services departing the following day using other airlines.”

The disruption had “unfortunately” led to the later cancellations of flights NZ1 and NZ2, with all passengers rebooked on other flights, Marren said.

Passengers on Air NZ flight NZ2 arrived in the US less than three hours before Independence Day - but not in their planned destination. Photo / 123rf

“We sincerely apologise for the disruption and thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

NZ2 landed at Washington Dulles International at 9.16pm on Thursday (1.16pm Friday NZT) after a 17 hour and 28 minute flight, according to the FlightAware website.

Tracking footage of the flight, including of it in holding patterns over Virginia and then Atlantic City before turning back for Washington DC, was posted on the TikTok account @aviation_newzealand last night.

“While it is not ideal for all involved, how lucky is it for planespotters in Washington!”, @aviation_newzealand wrote.

Washington Dulles International isn’t one of NZ1 and NZ2’s regular airports but can be used if needed, an Air New Zealand spokeswoman said.

The airport is 42km west of downtown Washington DC.

“On April 27, flight NZ2 similarly diverted to Washington DC to refuel due to thunderstorms in New York.”

Air New Zealand began non-stop return flights between Auckland and New York three times a week in September 2022.

The outbound flight usually takes 16 hours and 15 minutes, while NZ1 from New York to Auckland is longer, at 17 hours and 40 minutes.

There have been diversions to the flights previously, including during an outbound flight in May that was diverted to Hawaii after a 29-year-old passenger Casey Borell suffered a stroke mid-air at the start of her dream holiday.