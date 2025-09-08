Advertisement
Women’s Rugby World Cup: The challenge Black Ferns laid down in Ireland win

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Black Ferns will take plenty away from their win over Ireland.

After two comfortable victories over Spain and Japan to open their account for the Rugby World Cup, the clash with Ireland was a test in the truest sense of the word.

For long periods in both

