Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Women’s Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns test against Ireland a chance to shape best squad

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Black Ferns have won their second game at the Women’s Rugby World Cup, beating Japan 62-19 in Exeter. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Through their opening two tests of the Rugby World Cup, the Black Ferns achieved what they had hoped to.

All 32 players took to the field, and they came away with the maximum 10 points available with bonus-point wins over Spain and Japan.

Now, expect more consistency as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save