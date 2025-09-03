Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Women’s Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns lock Laura Bayfield cleared for Ireland clash after red card

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Sport News Update | Springboks prepare for Saturday's test and the prize pot for the women's 50-over World Cup cricket tournament grows to $23.5 million.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Black Ferns lock Laura Bayfield has been cleared to face Ireland in Monday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup Pool C decider after her red card against Japan.

Bayfield was sent off after two yellow card offences meant she was given the red card in the Black Ferns’ 62-19 win in Exeter.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save