NZ Herald Sport News Update | Springboks prepare for Saturday's test and the prize pot for the women's 50-over World Cup cricket tournament grows to $23.5 million.

Black Ferns lock Laura Bayfield has been cleared to face Ireland in Monday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup Pool C decider after her red card against Japan.

Bayfield was sent off after two yellow card offences meant she was given the red card in the Black Ferns’ 62-19 win in Exeter.

The two incidents have since been looked at by an independent foul play review committee, which “determined that sending off would be sufficient”, noting both yellow cards were for “technical offences”.

“The player has accepted the sanction and is free to play with immediate effect,” a statement said.

Bayfield, named on the bench, came on at the start of the second half but only lasted two minutes before she received her first yellow card for a deliberate knockdown.