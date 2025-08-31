Follow the action as the Black Ferns take on Japan in Exeter.

Match preview

The Black Ferns will try something new in their second match of Rugby World Cup pool play.

With Kennedy Tukuafu available to return from a knee injury, the selectors have named a new-look loose trio among several changes from the side that beat Spain in the opening round.

Tukuafu will return to her regular role at openside flanker for Monday morning’s test against Japan, while Jorja Miller shifts to the other side of the scrum and Layla Sae moves to No 8. It will be the first time this season that trio has started in the back row, with Miller making her first test start in the No 6 jersey and Sae making her first start there for the Black Ferns in 2025.

Loosehead prop Kate Henwood will also return to the match-day squad and is set to make her comeback from an ankle injury off the bench.

Positional changes are also seen in the backline, with Braxton Sorensen-McGee moving back to fullback after starting on the wing against Spain. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe returns to the starting line-up in the No 14 jersey.

Katelyn Vahaakolo starts on the left wing in place of Ayesha Leti-I’iga who, along with midfielder Amy du Plessis and loose forward Kaipo Olsen-Baker, will miss the game because of injury.

Other changes to the squad are Chryss Viliko and Tanya Kalounivale starting at prop, Georgia Ponsonby at hooker, Maiakawanakaulani Roos at lock, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane at halfback, co-captain Ruahei Demant at first five-eighths, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt at second five-eighths, and Stacey Waaka at centre.

Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting said after a solid start to this World Cup campaign, the team were focused on building strength and purpose against Japan.

“It’s awesome to be here in Exeter and we have had a focused week of preparations. It’s great to have Kennedy and Kate back in the team. Their grit and determination to get to where they are, at a pinnacle event is a special moment not only for them but the entire squad,” Bunting said.

“Japan played well last week, they are well-coached and we expect them to come out and throw everything at us. We’ve selected a team who we believe will rise to the occasion.”

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, player of the match in the No 8 jersey against Spain, will provide impact off the bench alongside Renee Holmes and Theresa Setefano, who also started the opening game.

Maia Joseph has been named as the replacement halfback after being a late scratch because of a hamstring injury last week, while Atlanta Lolohea and Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu join Henwood among the match-day newcomers.

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Alana Bremner (cc), 6. Jorja Miller, 7. Kennedy Tukuafu, 8. Layla Sae, 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, 13. Stacey Waaka, 14. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee.

Bench: 16. Atlanta Lolohea, 17. Kate Henwood, 18. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, 19. Laura Bayfield, 20. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 21. Maia Joseph 22. Renee Holmes, 23. Theresa Setefano.