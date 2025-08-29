Katelyn Vahaakolo starts on the left wing in place of Ayesha Leti-I’iga who, along with midfielder Amy du Plessis and loose forward Kaipo Olsen-Baker, will miss the game due to injury.
Other changes to the squad see Chryss Viliko and Tanya Kalounivale start at prop, Georgia Ponsonby at hooker, Maiakawanakaulani Roos at lock, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane at halfback, co-captain Ruahei Demant at first five-eighths, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt at second five-eighths, and Stacey Waaka at centre.
Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting said after a solid start to this World Cup campaign, the team were now focused on building strength and purpose against Japan.
“It’s awesome to be here in Exeter and we have had a focused week of preparations. It’s great to have Kennedy and Kate back in the team. Their grit and determination to get to where they are, at a pinnacle event is a special moment for not only for them but the entire squad,” Bunting said.
“Japan played well last week, they are well-coached, and we expect them to come out and throw everything at us. We’ve selected a team who we believe will rise to the occasion.”
Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, player of the match in the No 8 jersey against Spain, will provide impact off the bench alongside fellow starters against Spain Renee Holmes and Theresa Setefano.
Maia Joseph has been named as the replacement halfback after being a late scratch due to a hamstring injury last week, while Atlanta Lolohea and Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu join Henwood among the match-day newcomers.
Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Alana Bremner (cc), 6. Jorja Miller, 7. Kennedy Tukuafu, 8. Layla Sae, 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, 13. Stacey Waaka, 14. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee.
Bench: 16. Atlanta Lolohea, 17. Kate Henwood, 18. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, 19. Laura Bayfield, 20. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 21. Maia Joseph 22. Renee Holmes, 23. Theresa Setefano.
Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.