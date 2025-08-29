Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Women’s Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns move Jorja Miller to blindside as injured stars return for Japan test

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald Deputy Sports Editor Cameron McMillan and Sports Journalist Chris Reive on Nascar and how will Lawson perform as F1 restarts.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Black Ferns will try something new in their second match of Rugby World Cup pool play.

With Kennedy Tukuafu available to return from a knee injury, the selectors have named a new-look loose trio among several changes from the side that beat Spain in the opening round.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save