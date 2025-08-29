Herald Deputy Sports Editor Cameron McMillan and Sports Journalist Chris Reive on Nascar and how will Lawson perform as F1 restarts.

The Black Ferns will try something new in their second match of Rugby World Cup pool play.

With Kennedy Tukuafu available to return from a knee injury, the selectors have named a new-look loose trio among several changes from the side that beat Spain in the opening round.

Tukuafu will return to her regular role at openside flanker for Monday morning’s test against Japan, which sees Jorja Miller shift to the other side of the scrum and Layla Sae move to No 8. It will be the first time this season that trio has started in the back row, with Miller making her first test start in the No 6 jersey and Sae making her first start there for the Black Ferns in 2025.

Loosehead prop Kate Henwood will also return to the match-day squad and is set to make her comeback from an ankle injury off the bench.

Positional changes are also seen in the backline, with Braxton Sorensen-McGee moving back to fullback after starting on the wing against Spain. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe returns to the starting line-up in the No 14 jersey.