“It took us a little while to find the line with our discipline. I was really proud of the way that we adjusted to that, and full credit as well to Japan. We knew one of their strengths was their bravery, and they showed that not just at the start of the game, but for the whole 80 minutes. They were really quality opposition, and we knew that they were going to bring their best today, and that’s exactly what they did,” she said.

“I mean, it’s only our second game in this tournament so far, and we’re still trying to build our best performance. We showed it there in moments, and that’s the really exciting thing, I think for myself looking forward, is that we put 60 points on a really quality team and we’re still not satisfied with that.

“So, as we reset from this game and then look forward towards our next opponent and the challenge that Ireland brings, there’s still like real dissatisfaction in the way that we’re performing.”

Those comments were echoed by Bunting, who credited the Japanese side – a much-improved outfit since the last time the teams met – and said the test gave his side plenty to build off.

“The Japanese are a quality side across the board. They were pretty squared away in all areas of the game, and obviously probably the big takeaway from us is just our discipline,” he said.

“Our discipline allowed them lots of access into our 22 and they were pretty solid down there. But like Lou said, we’ve got plenty to build off now and our ladies are pretty focused. They were focused this last couple of weeks and I know as we travel and head into the next week, we’re going to be focused about.”

There will be plenty of interest in their final game of pool play next week, with Ireland holding a winning record over the Black Ferns across three tests, including a win in the only other time they have met on the World Cup stage.

A win in pool play in 2014 saw Ireland knock their New Zealand counterparts out of the title hunt. The Black Ferns won their next encounter two years later, before Ireland claimed a 29-27 win during last year’s WXV 1 tournament.

Ireland currently sit second in the pool. While both teams have two bonus-point wins, the Black Ferns’ points differential is 45 points better than Ireland.

“We wanted to build off last week and our ladies certainly went out there and we had a bit of a plan going into that game and Lou, she led that pretty well around playing in the right areas,” Bunting said of the win over Japan.

“I think we took it up another level, but for us now it’s a good chance for us to have a real good week leading into Ireland.”

