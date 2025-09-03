Advertisement
Rugby World Cup 2025: Early jitters don’t spell doom for Black Ferns – Alice Soper

Alice Soper
New Zealand's Braxton Sorensen-McGee celebrates scoring with New Zealand's Jorja Miller during their Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool C match against Japan. Photo / Getty Images

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.
THE FACTS

  • The Black Ferns have secured two bonus-point wins and lead in key tournament statistics.
  • They’ve shown improvements in tackle completion and turnovers but need consistency in lineouts and kicking.
  • Fans are reminded of past slow starts, emphasising the team’s potential to peak in later stages.

It was halftime at the last World Cup final when I spoke with John Campbell. He sat two rows up and to the left of me at Eden Park.

John wanted assurance after England had established their lead that all wasn’t lost. So I reminded him that

