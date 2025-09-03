They’ve had two bonus-point wins, an 89-net positive points differential and have managed to play every member of our squad. The Black Ferns top the tournament statistics for line breaks and defenders beaten. They have also run more than 1000 post-contact metres across these two games and are second only to France in the number of turnovers won. Adding to that, their ruck speed has been under three seconds for 77.5% of our matches, and we have won 100% of our scrums.

Tackle completion rate is improving. So are the number of turnovers they are giving away and the number of kick restarts they are retaining. Areas to work on are their consistency at lineout, increasing their kicking percentages, and, of course, decreasing the penalty count. All this to say, things are looking pretty positive. Despite this, I am getting messages from people wondering what’s happening to our Black Ferns. The reality is, this is generally how their campaigns play out.

Many fans are remembering the performance of that incredible final and marking the two opening matches in 2025 against it. But they’re forgetting the seemingly insurmountable odds the Black Ferns were facing and the fundamentals of game play they weren’t executing with any type of consistency.

No one rated their chances of lifting the trophy at this point in 2022. Despite this, we all know how it ended. Have we forgotten the opening match where the Aussies almost spoiled the party, ripping out to a 17-0 lead after just 28 minutes? The New Zealanders’ handling was sloppy and contributed to the early Australian lead, sending the Black Ferns into the halftime break behind for only the second time in our World Cup history.

They didn’t get on top in that match until the 56th minute. And only after the Wallaroos had picked up two yellow cards. New Zealand missed four of their seven conversions. Hardly the start that would instil fans with confidence.

Things were only markedly better the following week against Wales. Yes, the Black Ferns scored 10 tries, but they converted just three. Their scrums were wiped out by the red wave. Discipline was so poor that New Zealand netted two yellow cards and had to play with 13. They struggled to contain their rolling maul, which was a real cause for concern given this was England’s favourite form of attack. Their first points of the game didn’t come until the 18th minute, but then were followed by a flurry as things started to click. Tell me that doesn’t remind you of the match the Black Ferns just played against Japan.

In 2022, the side came alive in game three: a 57-0 drubbing of Scotland, establishing a form they would ride all the way to the top. I wouldn’t put it past this team to deliver the same this week. They have only just started and have plenty of room for improvement, but have qualified for the next round regardless. All the pieces are now in place for the Black Ferns to unfurl and catch a wind of momentum that will carry them into familiar waters of knockout rugby.

Nothing is certain, but a World Cup legacy like the Black Ferns is not built by accident. So don’t write off our champions just yet.

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women’s sports.