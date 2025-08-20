Advertisement
Rugby World Cup 2025: Women’s game surges with record ticket sales – Alice Soper

Alice Soper
The Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Opinion by Alice Soper
Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.
THE FACTS

  • World Rugby confirmed the Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham is a sellout.
  • Ticket sales reached 375,000, marking an 80% sell-through and a 150% increase from the last tournament.
  • Rugby must embrace women’s growth, with World Rugby’s report highlighting opportunities to expand the fanbase.

I am writing this on the day I fly out to the Women’s Rugby World Cup. The day that World Rugby confirmed the Twickenham final is officially a sellout. That the total ticket sales have now climbed to 375,000, meaning 80% of the total tickets available have sold.

