The scene is set: two teams searching for their perfect performance, going head-to-head in the heat of Perth, in front of an estimated 60,000 parochial fans. For me, there are seven key points for discussion.

1. Selection decisions

The All Blacks have been forced into change, with Ethan de Groot, Beauden Barrett and Caleb Clarke hit by injury. That places real pressure on the selectors to plug critical positional roles: scrum anchor, game-driver and power wing with aerial competence.

Front row : Expect Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor and Tyrell Lomax to start in an area that has been inconsistent in recent weeks.

: Expect Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor and Tyrell Lomax to start in an area that has been inconsistent in recent weeks. Locks and loose forwards: Scott Barrett (if fully recovered) should be at lock alongside Fabian Holland, with Simon Parker and Ardie Savea sure to feature. No 8 could be the big call – perhaps Peter Lakai gets a start, with Wallace Sititi (who is yet to hit the highs of 2024) coming off the bench.

Peter Lakai (with ball) and Du'Plessis Kirifi at All Blacks training in Perth. Photo / Brad Roberts

Halfback and first five-eighths : Cam Roigard should be the second name on the team sheet after Savea and he’ll be partnered with Damian McKenzie at No 10. With a full week of preparation together, this pair have an opportunity to deliver a settled and controlled performance.

: Cam Roigard should be the second name on the team sheet after Savea and he’ll be partnered with Damian McKenzie at No 10. With a full week of preparation together, this pair have an opportunity to deliver a settled and controlled performance. Midfield and back three: There are some big questions to be addressed from No 12 out. Do Quinn Tupea and Billy Proctor finally get their chance as a midfield pairing? Or will the selectors punt on Leicester Faingaʻanuku? Do Will Jordan and Leroy Carter get to roam the wings, with Jordie Barrett at fullback? The need for bench balance should see Ruben Love brought in as No 10 cover.

Selection will shape not just this test, but also illustrate trust in building depth for the end-of-year tour.

2. Defence for 80 minutes

The Wallabies under Joe Schmidt will bring tempo and directness through the middle – but I believe they will also vary their attack in a way we didn’t see last week. The All Blacks must resist that accurate, high-tempo probing. Despite winning two Eden Park tests, defensive lapses have proved problematic; now, above anything else, the defensive line must be impenetrable – in an even more hostile environment.

3. Set piece in fifth gear

The lineout and the scrum showed signs of progress in Auckland, but with Rob Valetini and Will Skelton back, Perth presents another level of challenge in the set piece. In the All Blacks’ drive for consistency, this is the test of whether “promising improvement” can turn into “dominance”.

4. Clinical in the red zone

Opportunities could be scarce. The All Blacks must turn time inside the opposition 22 into points. Wasting chances could be fatal in a contest this tight.

5. Managing pressure

This won’t be the same Wallabies side as in Auckland. Expect more problem-solving moments across the park – momentum swings, forced errors, referee calls, crowd noise. The All Blacks’ ability to stay composed collectively will matter as much as individual brilliance.

6. Attack from anywhere

Confidence with ball in hand (especially running to width) was a highlight at Eden Park. Perth demands more of the same – but smarter, sharper, more varied and ruthless. Strike when it’s on and don’t be afraid to stretch the Wallabies’ defence from deep.

7. Keep evolving the aerial game

A pleasing facet in Auckland was the balance of contestable kicks and territorial pressure. That needs to continue – kicking long shouldn’t be overplayed, but used as a weapon to turn the Wallabies around, disrupt their exits and create broken-field opportunities.

8. The litmus test

Every modern-day test match carries spice, but this one is the ultimate measure: can the All Blacks go back-to-back, winning home and away, while clearly demonstrating improvement? Perth may not decide the Rugby Championship alone – but it will decide whether this All Blacks side are truly building towards a successful Northern Hemisphere tour.