All Blacks coach Scott Robertson names his side for the final Rugby Championship test in Perth.

Beauden Barrett and Ethan de Groot have already been ruled out while there are injury concerns for Caleb Clarke and Tupou Vaa’i.

Damian McKenzie is set to assume the playmaking reins from Beauden Barrett after emerging from the bench to replace him late in the first half of last week’s victory against the Wallabies.

McKenzie savoured the first eight tests as Scott Robertson’s first-choice playmaker last year but after falling behind Barrett, he has since started once in the No 10 jersey – in the third test against France in Hamilton – this season.

With Clarke likely to be ruled out after impressing in his return to the left wing, the All Blacks could inject Leicester Fainga’anuku for his first test since the 2023 World Cup quarter-final.