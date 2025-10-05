3. Allan Alaalatoa – 5

Had a try scratched after great team move due to Tom Hooper’s yellow card. Brought physicality in the loose but was bullied by Tamaiti Williams at times in the first half at scrum time. Part of all-Brumbies starting row that lacked cohesion.

4. Nick Frost – 6

Some powerful carries and helped to disrupt the All Blacks’ lineout. Made a mess of an early kickoff reception, though not entirely his fault. Must be difficult in the shadow of Steve Cutler and John Eales.

5. Will Skelton – 5

The Sherman tank only lasted 14 minutes in a massive blow for Australia, after failing an HIA (head injury assessment). Won a penalty after 90 seconds, though saw it reversed by the pedantic referee. The 135kg juggernaut was stamping his mark, before withdrawal. Coach Joe Schmidt must feel cursed.

6. Tom Hooper – 6

Some strong early carries and a beautiful Benji Marshall-style flick pass showed his confidence. Harsh yellow card – looked more clumsy than cynical. Tireless with 13 carries but fended off too easily by Tupaea for the All Blacks’ third try.

7. Fraser McReight – 8

The best of the Wallabies pack. A constant threat at the breakdown and won three big turnovers but his team couldn’t capitalise. Unable to stop Leroy Carter from close range for the All Blacks’ first try but won’t be the last to say that. Busy defensively.

8. Harry Wilson (c) – 8

Not quite the same impact as his superlative effort at Eden Park but not far away. Skipper was in everything, with phenomenal work ethic and game-high 16 carries. Exhibited neat passing skills on left-edge raids and the 115kg unit also managed a clever grubber. Must despair of loose errors around him.

9. Jake Gordon – 6

Tidy display in difficult conditions from the Wallabies’ tallest-ever halfback. Kicked well and crisp passing, though limited running game. Looked rusty after injury hiatus.

10. Tane Edmed – 7

A gamble by Schmidt that almost paid off. In just his fifth test match, he impressed in the first half with eyes-up play, good options and clean kicking, including a 48m penalty. Ran with gusto too, but a kickoff error was costly and missed a critical conversion. Less effective after the break, as the match got messy.

11. Filipo Daugunu – 7

Showed why he has been missed so badly in his first start of year. Added physical presence on the flank, with a great spot tackle early to shut down All Blacks’ attack. Eye-catching AFL-style take of high kick. Heavy involvement – 14 carries – and a fearless approach.

12. Len Ikitau – 6

Couldn’t replicate the excellence of last week, though had a compelling battle with his opposites. Unlucky second-half yellow card after an accidental head collision. Squeezed over to score his seventh test try. Gave away a late penalty which sealed result.

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii – 7

Stamped his mark, showing why he was pursued by Rugby Australia powerbrokers. Much more involvement and space than at Eden Park. Big tackle on Leicester Fainga’anuku to lift his team. Clever sleight of hand with passing and a constant threat. Unlimited potential.

14. Harry Potter – 6

Energetic display. A conjuring run in the lead-up to the first Australian try, which was later disallowed. Unable to clean up kick ahead of Jordie Barrett falcon assist. Lacks true X-factor but can’t question courage or effort.

15. Max Jorgensen – 7

Heavily involved on attack, especially in the first half as the Wallabies profited from slick passing. Looked a bit lightweight for the conditions once the rain started. Showed courage under the high ball.

Bench

16. Josh Nasser – 5

17. Tom Robertson – 6

18. Taniela Tupou – 6

19. Jeremy Williams – 6

20. Rob Valetini – 6

21. Ryan Lonergan – 5

22 James O’Connor – 5

23. Josh Flook – HIA

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.