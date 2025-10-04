3. Fletcher Newell - 8

Like Williams put in some big minutes, staying out there for 65 minutes. Led the All Blacks in tackles completed with 19 in a very strong defensive effort. Scrum held up well. Proven this year he’s not just a bench player.

4. Scott Barrett - 6

Penalised a few times, one which led to points. Lineout didn’t look great in first half. Much better second half effort and finished with 15 tackles. Ended up being penalised three times. Not ideal from the skipper.

5. Fabian Holland - 6

Lost an early lineout but then stole one which led to the All Blacks second try. Was busy on the defensive end in the first half.

6. Simon Parker - 6

Seems to be doing all the grunt work well, with a high tackle count and some heavy hits but would like to see him make more of an impact at the breakdown.

7. Ardie Savea - 7

Penalised in the first half for offside which saw the Wallabies put points on the board led to three points. Won a breakdown penalty in the second half, which got converted into points. Made 15 tackles.

8. Peter Lakai - 7

Got involved early and provided much needed go forward when All Blacks had little ball in the first 30 minutes. Finished with 14 tackles and seven carries in a 60-minute effort.

9. Cam Roigard - 7

A mixed night. Great passing and kicking game in wet conditions including a crafty kick into the Wallabies corner. But got caught a number of times on his time at the end of sniping runs.

10. Damian McKenzie - 5

Not a great night off the tee missing a penalty and two relatively easy conversions as well as missing touch. Missed a few tackles as well. Directional play was fine and he got on target late with the boot which was vital.

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku - 7

Great to see him back in the black jersey as he can make an impact. Made a strong tackle but did lose a high ball. A busting run at end of first half bouncing off a hit and gave the ABs a real threat out wide. Turned the ball over four tries in wet conditions.

12. Jordie Barrett - 6

Smart chip into space led to try off his head. Busy night with eight carries and 11 tackles. Was a constant treat in the air even if we failed to nab a couple.

13. Quinn Tupaea - 8

One of his best games in black. Strong run in lead-up to Leroy Carter try. Good chase for his opening try and then all power and speed. Also won a key breakdown penalty.

14. Leroy Carter - 7

Not a classic winger’s try which shows he’s hungry and keen to get involved in the action. Also lost a high ball. Not sure it’s a tactic but tends to come quite far in off his sideline on defence which leaves him turning and scrambling a bit. Did earn a get steal with Savea.

15. Will Jordan - 6

A busy night finishing with 11 carries, the most of the All Blacks. Penalised for not rolling away. Quick-thinking tap led to Tupaea try. Got caught with no teammates to support in the tackle which led to turnover.

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho - 4

17. George Bower - 5

18. Pasilio Tosi - 5

19. Patrick Tuipulotu - 5

20. Wallace Sititi - 5

21. Cortez Ratima - 5

22. Rieko Ioane- 5

23. Ruben Love.