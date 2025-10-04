Live updates of the Rugby Championship test between the All Blacks and Wallabies at Optus Stadium, Perth.

The Bledisloe Cup is back in storage for another year but the Rugby Championship remains up for grabs for all four teams going into the final round.

The previous two visits to Perth for the All Blacks have resulted in a Barrett red card, first Scott in 2019 and then Jordie two years later. Beauden won’t be a chance a complete the Barrett-red hat-trick having been ruled out of this week’s clash after injuring his shoulder in the Eden Park victory. Ethan de Groot is also out of the Perth test.

All Blacks v Wallabies history

Played – 180

All Blacks won – 127

Wallabies won – 45

Draws – 8

All Blacks points scored – 4025

Wallabies points scored – 2628

All Blacks v Wallabies line-ups

All Blacks side to face Wallabies:

1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Peter Lakai, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Will Jordan.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. George Bower, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Wallace Sititi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Rieko Ioane, 23. Ruben Love.

Wallabies side to face All Blacks:

1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Will Skelton, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Harry Wilson (captain), 9. Jake Gordon, 10. Tane Edmed 11. Filipo Daugunu, 12. Len Ikitau, 13. Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, 14. Harry Potter, 15. Max Jorgensen.

Reserves: 16. Josh Nasser, 17. Tom Robertson, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Jeremy Williams, 20. Rob Valetini, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. James O’Connor, 23. Josh Flook.

Form guide (past five tests)

All Blacks: W, L, W, L, W

Wallabies: L, L, W, W, L

All Blacks record in Perth

2019 - All Blacks 26 Wallabies 47

2021 - All Blacks 38 Wallabies 21

All Blacks v Wallabies referee

England’s Matthew Carley is in charge of the test. It’s the first time he’s refereed this fixture. Carley has been the man in the middle for seven previous All Blacks tests, they have lost three - all to South Africa.

Karl Dickson and Morne Ferreira are assistant referees while the TMO is Andrew Jackson.

All Blacks v Wallabies TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.47 Draw: $21 Australia: $2.60

All Blacks Rugby Championship schedule

August 16, 9.10am – Argentina 24 All Blacks 41, Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba

August 23, 9.10am – Argentina 29 All Blacks 23, Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Buenos Aires

Saturday, September 6, 7.05pm – All Blacks 24 South Africa 17, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, September 13, 7.05pm – All Blacks 10 South Africa 43, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, September 27, 5.05pm – All Blacks 33 Australia 24, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, October 4, 10.45pm – Australia v All Blacks, Perth

All Blacks v Wallabies – how to follow the action

