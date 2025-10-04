Advertisement
All Blacks v Wallabies: The major win from a strategically smart All Blacks victory – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Analysis by
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Rugby analyst and feature writer

All Blacks defeat Wallabies 28-14. Video / Sky Sport
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks beat the Wallabies 28-14, showcasing resilience and strategic adaptability.
  • Quinn Tupaea excelled at centre, enhancing the All Blacks’ attack with powerful running and versatility.
  • Peter Lakai’s performance at No 8 improved the team’s dynamism, despite ongoing challenges against Australia.

In what appeared to be a contest of mutual self-destruction in Perth, the All Blacks managed consecutive wins in the Rugby Championship for the first time this year by managing to hold themselves together better than the Wallabies.

The essence of the All Blacks’ 28-14 win was doggedness,

