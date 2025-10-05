We saw two things you might not have expected in Perth. One was pelting rain. And you might not have anticipated that the All Blacks would close out the game in a way that hasn’t always been easy for them this year. After 67 minutes, the score was 20-14 to the All Blacks. It could have been the start of a nerve-wracking danger zone. But they stayed in command to chalk up their bonus-point 28-14 win.

Reasons to be happy

There were some terrific individual performances from the All Blacks, but probably the most impressive aspect of the victory was the fact that the All Blacks were able to be really disciplined when required.

Australian critics, reluctant to give too much credit to New Zealand, bemoaned how sloppy the Australian lineout was, but couldn’t really (as they did after the 33-24 loss at Eden Park) blame the referee. The penalty count in Perth was 14-14.

This is a good Wallabies team, but the All Blacks showed more control in most aspects of the game, from respecting the offside line, to tackle height.

Two yellow cards for the Aussies, against none for New Zealand, spoke volumes about composure.

Scott Robertson's men go into their end-of-year tour with a key victory in Perth behind them. Photo / Photo / SmartFrame

Man of the match

Quinn Tupaea took over the No 13 jersey as if the only position he’d ever played was centre.

There was something deeply fitting that the Hamilton man’s match-winning display came against Australia. Three years ago, it felt like a possibility Tupaea’s career in rugby might be over, after what was euphemistically called a clean out at a breakdown by Australian lock Darcy Swain during a test in Melbourne – the brutal clash ruptured ligaments in Tupaea’s left knee.

In Perth, Tupaea played with a perfect mix of ferocity and intelligence. Still only 26, he appeals as a man who could answer a lot of midfield questions for the All Blacks heading into the next World Cup.

Welcome back

Leicester Faingaʻanuku made a dynamic return to the team on the wing and doesn’t appear to have lost even a fraction of the speed he used to display for the Crusaders and the All Blacks before he left to play in France in 2023. His return bolsters the All Blacks’ wing stocks to a huge degree, as well as giving even more options in the midfield.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the field, Leroy Carter showed again how he is a threat every time he gets his hands on the ball. And the number of times he’s in position to get the pill is a reflection of how eager he is to be constantly involved. Fainga’anuku and Carter look like the best combination on the flanks the All Blacks have fielded this year.

On the front line

Given that Australia has had the huge benefit of coaching from New Zealander Mike Cron – quite rightly recognised as a guru when it comes to the mysterious, dark, sweaty world of the scrum – it was a tribute to the skills of New Zealand’s forward coach, Jason Ryan, that the All Blacks pack didn’t just hold their own at the scrum, but were able to win penalties.

Yesterday’s men?

The idea has been floated that the All Blacks are no longer held in high esteem by opposing teams or overseas fans. So it was interesting to see that a crowd of 60,000 sold out the stadium in Perth for the Bledisloe Cup game.

For the test against Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago, 47,000 tickets were sold in three days. Having been lucky enough to watch the All Blacks play at packed grounds around the world, I’d suggest the demise of the All Blacks’ drawing power is more a case of grumpy keyboard thinking than reality.

Will the end-of-year tour be a success?

It’s certainly possible. Four games are scheduled, including one against Wales in Cardiff and one against Scotland in Edinburgh. Poor Wales, once the toughest assignment on a European tour, are now the embarrassingly easy beats of the Six Nations. And history suggests Scotland won’t upset the All Blacks either. The Scots first played us 120 years ago, and have yet to come away with a victory.

If the All Blacks can beat Ireland in Chicago, then a rather unusual Grand Slam result (given the team won’t be playing in Dublin) could be earned with a win over England at Twickenham. A key factor could be that the top All Blacks line-up could be rested against Scotland the week before the test with England.

A Grand Slam tour triumph would have a two-fold effect: It would give the players confidence and allow Scott Robertson to plan over summer with a clear, untroubled mind.

Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.