Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Wallabies: Scott Robertson’s men deliver vital performance to steady nerves ahead of Grand Slam tour – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
Opinion by
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

Winston Aldworth and Chris Reive go through this week’s biggest sporting talking points.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks defeated the Wallabies 28-14 in Perth, showcasing discipline and control.
  • Quinn Tupaea and Leicester Faingaʻanuku delivered standout performances, boosting the All Blacks’ midfield and wing options.
  • A potential Grand Slam tour could boost player confidence and aid Scott Robertson’s planning.

Well done to the Springboks for winning the Rugby Championship. They remain the yardstick for excellence in world rugby. It’s not being parochial to suggest that if you’re the best team in the Southern Hemisphere, you can pretty much guarantee you’re the best team in the world.

But

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save