With a successful return, Roigard was confident in where his body was ahead of the All Blacks’ next assignment, and said he didn’t feel he would have to play catch-up too much to get back up to speed.
“Physically, that’s probably that game on the weekend. The time at Counties was good because I was able to get my body right for rugby, so I’m not just doing stuff on the side, but now I guess it’s probably just a bit more homework,” he said.
“But a lot of the stuff, we’ve had through the French series at the start, so nothing’s too new. Every week we’ve got new stuff, everyone’s still got plenty to learn and do together, so I’m just part of that. It’s not too bad, it’s part of my job and expectations.”
Roigard is one of four players cleared to return for the All Blacks this week, alongside fellow halfback Cortez Ratima (rib fracture), hooker Codie Taylor (concussion) and lock Patrick Tuipulotu (facial fracture).
Scott Robertson’s side reassembled in Auckland this week ahead of the clash with the Wallabies after a week off, where they reviewed their most recent outing.
Given that outing was a record 43-10 defeat to the Springboks – in a test they led 10-7 at halftime – there was plenty to be picked out. Roigard didn’t feature in that test, but said he was a willing participant in the review as the team highlighted areas for improvement.
“We’ve definitely got the game model to be able to win games and beat the Wallabies these next two weeks, but identifying how we want to attack them and coming up with a really strategic game plan that replicates the players that we’ve got, we’ve got great athletes all across the park and being able to use them when necessary and playing smart at the same time is massive for us.”
Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.