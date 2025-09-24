Running on to the training field with his All Blacks teammates, Cam Roigard was just happy to be back in the mix.

The 2025 test season to this point hasn’t gone how he might have expected. After starting the first two tests against France, the 24-year-old halfback was rested for the series finale. He was then ruled out for the start of the Rugby Championship due to a stress fracture in his right foot.

Having been kept out of the two tests away to Argentina and the two tests at home against South Africa, Roigard was cleared to return and is available for selection for the Bledisloe Cup clashes against Australia. The Wallabies come into Auckland looking to end the All Blacks’ unbeaten record at Eden Park this weekend and take the first step to reclaiming the cup for the first time since losing it in 2003.

“I never planned or intended to be out on the sideline for an extended period of time, so really stoked to be back in the group and not just doing my own stuff on the side returning to play, so to be involved and training for a massive test match is special,” Roigard said.

He returns after a stint off the bench for Counties Manukau in their 49-28 NPC rout of Auckland last weekend, scoring one of the Steelers’ eight tries in the match.