Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport

All Blacks depth concerns grow as Scott Robertson sticks with familiar faces

Paul Lewis
Opinion by
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Our panel breaks down the biggest sporting stories of the week.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sub-head from one New Zealand newspaper after the naming of the All Blacks tour party to Europe in 2024: “Scott Robertson isn’t ready to back the next generation despite NZ Rugby taking a long-term view on results”.

Headline from the same paper this week, after this year’s squad was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save