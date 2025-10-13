Frenchman Pierre Brousset will referee the All Blacks’ opening Grand Slam test against Ireland in Chicago on November 2. He’s already officiated an All Blacks victory in 2025, being in charge of their 41-24 win in Córdoba.
Aussie Nic Berry will referee the following week against Scotland at Murrayfield, it will be his third All Blacks test this season including the 29-23 defeat to Argentina.
Italian Andrea Piardi, who was in charge of the opening Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park last month, will be in the middle for the third test of the tour against England at Twickenham.
The All Blacks could be chasing history in the final test in Cardiff with a possible Grand Slam on the line. It is 100 years since the All Blacks’ first Grand Slam attempt, the 1905 northern tour by the team that would become known as ‘The Originals’. They have since achieved a Grand Slam four times - in 1978, 2005, 2008, and 2010.
All Blacks v Ireland - Soldier Field, Chicago, Sunday November 2
Referee: Pierre Brousset (FFR)
Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU)
Assistant Referee 2: Luc Ramos (FFR)
TMO: Ian Tempest (RFU)
FRPO: Dan Jones (RFU)
All Blacks v Scotland – Murrayfield, Sunday November 9
Referee: Nic Berry (RA)
AR1: Pierre Brousset (FFR)
AR2: Morne Ferreira (SARU)
TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU)
FPRO: Marius Jonker (SARU)
All Blacks v England - Twickenham, Sunday November 16
Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)
Assistant Referee 1: Luc Ramos (FFR)
Assistant Referee 2: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)
TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU)
FPRO: Mike Adamson (SRU)
All Blacks v Wales - Principality Stadium, Sunday November 23
Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU)
Assistant Referee 1: Andrea Piardi (FIR)
Assistant Referee 2: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)
TMO: Ian Tempest (RFU)
FPRO: Matteo Liperini (FIR)