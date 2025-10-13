Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks v Wales: Hollie Davidson to become first female referee for All Blacks test

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Referee Hollie Davidson of Scotland. Photo / Photosport

Referee Hollie Davidson of Scotland. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hollie Davidson will become the first female to referee an All Blacks test after being appointed to the final test of the season against Wales.

Davidson recently took charge of her second Women’s Rugby World Cup final, joining Andre Watson as the only other referee to oversee two finals.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save