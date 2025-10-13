Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Referee Hollie Davidson of Scotland. Photo / Photosport

Hollie Davidson will become the first female to referee an All Blacks test after being appointed to the final test of the season against Wales.

Davidson recently took charge of her second Women’s Rugby World Cup final, joining Andre Watson as the only other referee to oversee two finals.

The 33-year-old Scot also refereed the 2021 final when the Black Ferns edged England at Eden Park, when she sent off England’s Lydia Thompson.

Davidson was recently named World Rugby’s referee of the year and oversaw her first Springboks test in July when South Africa beat Italy 42-24.

World Rugby announced the match officials appointments overnight for the upcoming international season - with the All Blacks seeing familiar faces.