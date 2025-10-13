Much of that comes down to trying to build cohesion in the environment with a busy 24 months on the horizon, where the All Blacks will tour South Africa next year, with the Rugby World Cup taking place in Australia in 2027.

Robertson feels the balance of the squad is perfect for the upcoming tests against Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

“If you look at the entirety of the squad, we’ve had 19 debutants in the last two years,” Robertson said.

“We’ve got experience, we’ve got youth, we’ve got a team that has to be really balanced and experienced to win Grand Slams, that’s what history shows.”

The inclusions of winger Sevu Reece and halfback Finlay Christie, certainly raised an eyebrow.

Reece hasn’t been sighted in a black jersey since the All Blacks’ defeat to Argentina in Buenos Aires, falling down the pecking order behind Emoni Narawa and Leroy Carter, who has quickly established himself as Robertson’s best right-winger.

The selection of Christie is also intriguing, highlighted by the fact his New Zealand Rugby contract expires at the end of the year.

The 30-year-old had been linked with moves to Newcastle and Toulon after re-emerging from the wilderness following an injury crisis at halfback during the Rugby Championship.

But Robertson feels both will have a role to play on the tour.

“It’s another opportunity for Sevu to compete,” Robertson said. “We know what he can do when he’s at his best.

“As a coaching group we need to get the best out of him so it’s another opportunity for him.

“The thing about Finlay, he’s a test level halfback, he’s test ready, and he’ll come in if things get into an arm wrestle.”

Other players who could count themselves lucky, and were saved by their experience are Anton Lienert-Brown, who has featured in two tests this year, and Rieko Ioane, who has also fallen down the pecking order.

Robertson said the All Blacks XV, who face England A and the Barbarians, will be vital, as they will name 40 players for the South African tour.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.