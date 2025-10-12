Live updates as Scott Robertson names his squad for the All Blacks’ end of year tour

All Blacks’ 2025 season so far: Breaking down the key numbers from Scott Robertson’s second year

Nine tests, 720 minutes, 35 tries, 21 lineouts lost ... but fans might think the key statistic is two – the number of defeats so far in Scott Robertson’s second season. Cameron McMillan breaks down the All Blacks’ 2025 season after the Rugby Championship and the key statistics that jump out.

720 - Minutes played by Ardie Savea

The stand-in captain is the only All Black to have played every minute of the 2025 season. Will Jordan would likely have joined Savea if it wasn’t for his yellow card in the defeat to Argentina. Savea has now gone 19 straight tests having played the full 80. The last time he was replaced from the field was against Fiji in San Diego, last July.

Most minutes played - top 10

720 - Ardie Savea

710 - Will Jordan

626 - Jordie Barrett

539 - Fabian Holland

514 - Damian McKenzie

497 - Tupou Vaa’i

474 - Billy Proctor

432 - Scott Barrett

431 - Beauden Barrett

425 - Rieko Ioane

43 - Number of All Blacks to take the field in 2025

Scott Robertson has already passed the number of players he used in his maiden season, with 42 different players taking the field last year. Leicester Fainga’anuku became the 43rd player to run about for the All Blacks in 2025. Robertson has introduced nine new faces in Fabian Holland, Christian Lio-Willie, Ollie Norris, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Brodie McAlister, Simon Parker, Kyle Preston and Leroy Carter. Along with the 10 debutants in 2024, that means Robertson has totalled 19 new caps since becoming All Blacks coach,

Ethan de Groot has worn the same jersey number the most of anyone, wearing No 1 in the opening eight tests. Five different players have worn the 11 jersey, and another five have started at No 8. Four different starting midfield combinations have also been used in 2025.

9 - Number of different loose forwards in 2025

Robertson is certainly testing his depth this season. He seems to know his choices at hooker, first five-eighths and fullback but is unsure in other areas.

All Blacks by position in 2025

Props - 7

Ethan de Groot

Fletcher Newell

Ollie Norris

Pasilio Tosi

George Bower

Tamaiti Williams

Tyrel Lomax

Hooker - 3

Codie Taylor

Samisoni Taukei’aho

Brodie McAlister

Lock - 5

Fabian Holland

Scott Barrett

Patrick Tuipulotu

Josh Lord

Tupou Vaa’i

Loose forwards - 9

Samipeni Finau

Tupou Vaa’i

Ardie Savea

Christian Lio-Willie

Du’Plessis Kirifi

Simon Parker

Wallace Sititi

Dalton Papali’i

Peter Lakai

Halfback - 5

Cam Roigard

Cortez Ratima

Noah Hotham

Finlay Christie

Kyle Preston

First-five - 2

Beauden Barrett

Damian McKenzie

Midfield - 5

Jordie Barrett

Billy Proctor

Quinn Tupaea

Anton Lienert-Brown

Timoci Tavatavanawai

Wings - 7

Sevu Reece

Rieko Ioane

Emoni Narawa

Will Jordan

Leroy Carter

Caleb Clarke

Leicester Fainga’anuku

Fullback - 3

Will Jordan

Ruben Love

Damian McKenzie

6 - Number of cards this season

The All Blacks appeared to have a discipline problem after the first two rounds of the Rugby Championship, with five cards in their two matches in Argentina. But they have gone four straight tests without a player heading to the bin. Last year, the All Blacks had 11 yellow cards in 14 tests. Their opponents are being carded more than last year. Already the opposition have had seven cards when playing the All Blacks this year.

List of yellow cards and the infringement

Beauden Barrett - Deliberate knock-on

Billy Proctor - Team penalty

Anton Lienert-Brown - Contact with head

Will Jordan - Taking out chasing player

Sevu Reece - Deliberate knock-on

Tupou Va’ai - Deliberate knock-on

3 - Number of times Ka Mate has been the preferred haka

Kapa o Pango is clearly the haka of choice for the All Blacks side. Codie Taylor has led the haka seven times this year and all but one of them he’s gone with the Kapa o Pango. It’s interesting to note that when Ardie Savea and Billy Proctor took over when Taylor missed matches, they both went with Ka Mate.

Last year, Kapa o Pango was used in nine of the 14 tests.

11 - Missed conversions in 2025

The All Blacks have scored 35 tries, but just 24 of them have successfully been converted. At 68.5% that’s below what you’d expect at test level.

Leading points scorers in 2025

Damian McKenzie - 42

Beauden Barrett - 41

Will Jordan - 25

Cam Roigard - 15

Quinn Tupaea - 15

Samisoni Taukei’aho - 15

Minus 30 - The All Blacks’ points difference in the second half in 2025

The All Blacks have been outscored 120-90 in the second half this year, obviously a large chunk of that is the 36 unanswered points at Sky Stadium.

The All Blacks’ third quarter remains their weakest, which was true last season, when their points difference was -4 across the 14 tests.

France outscored them in the second half of the opening test of the season while Argentina won the second half 16-10 in Buenos Aires. The Springboks outscored New Zealand 14-10 at Eden Park and then 36-0 in Wellington.

The All Blacks are most dangerous before the break, with the Eden Park win over South Africa being the only test they haven’t scored points in the second quarter.

The All Blacks have also scored the first points in five of nine tests and have led for 483 minutes while they’ve trailed for 174 minutes. They haven’t conceded a try in the opening 20 minutes in the last five tests.

The 2024 All Blacks scored 431 points at 30.7 points per game, helped by a big win over Japan. The 2025 All Blacks have scored 262 points at 29.1 points per game.

All Blacks points difference per quarter

0-20 - 28

21-40 - 50

40-60 - -30

61-80 - 0

25 - More times the opposition have been penalised than the All Blacks

Going back to the discipline question, the All Blacks have conceded 81 penalties in nine tests in 2025 while their opponents have been pinged 106 times. The All Blacks have yet to be the most penalised side in a test this year.

Last year the All Blacks completed 87.6% of their tackles, this year the number sits around 87%.

At lineout time they are winning 86%, which is the same rate as last year.

Other key stats in 2025

Tackles made

All Blacks 1319

Opponents 1449

Missed tackles

All Blacks 196

Opponents 234

Turnovers conceded

All Blacks 120

Opponents 135

Rucks won

All Blacks 901

Opponents 831

Lineouts won

All Blacks 132

Opponents 94

Lineouts lost

All Blacks 21

Opponents 21

Total kicks

All Blacks 232

Opponents 235

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.