Premium
Opinion
All Blacks selection debate: Should Scott Robertson include Rieko Ioane in tour squad? – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Opinion by
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Rugby analyst and feature writer

Selection decisions for the All Blacks over (from left) Quinn Tupaea, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Tangitau and for coach Scott Robertson. Photos / Photosport, SmartFrame

THE FACTS

  • Rieko Ioane was given a chance in the final Rugby Championship test, signalling ongoing faith in his potential from the selectors.
  • The All Blacks may use the end-of-year tour to help Ioane regain form, despite his struggles this year.
  • There is debate over whether to persist with Ioane or give opportunities to emerging talent.

When Rieko Ioane was named on the bench for the final Rugby Championship test in Perth, having been overlooked for the All Blacks’ previous two encounters, it had the feel of a last-chance selection.

That sense that he was being given one last opportunity to deliver some kind

