All Blacks analysis: Scott Robertson’s side still seeking true identity

Paul Lewis
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Scott Robertson's All Blacks team is yet to reveal it's true nature. Photo / Photosport

THE FACTS

  • Scott Robertson’s All Blacks showed improvement against the Wallabies but still lack a clear identity.
  • The team has a younger squad with 17 new players in the past two seasons.
  • Upcoming tests will focus on style and combinations, with limited room for new players.

There’s an old dad joke involving two caterpillars watching a butterfly flying overhead. One says to the other: “You’ll never get me up there in one of those.”

Scott Robertson’s All Blacks are, so far, a bit like that caterpillar – they haven’t yet morphed into their best

