“It was awesome being able to experience such a prestigious competition, the Top 14. Having a taste of that was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life.”

Leicester Fainga'anuku on the charge for the All Blacks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, in France. Photo / Photosport

Knowing his destructive qualities from their time at the Crusaders, All Blacks coach Scott Robertson maintained contact with Fainga’anuku in France to ultimately help coax him home.

Fainga’anuku and his wife were also intent on sharing their 9-month-old son with family.

“When I was talking about leaving New Zealand, Razor always made it clear that I was a young player with so much potential. I always respected that door being open if I wanted to come back.

“The chance to come back was a bonus, and I’ve snuck back in the mix here. It’s something I won’t take for granted. I’m proud of the way things have unfolded for me in the last few years.

“The decision to come home or continue living that beautiful life a lot of people find hard leaving was tough. It was down the wire. We both agreed we can always go back. One thing that stuck out was you’ll never get time back. It’s a very important time in our lives and our wee son.

“Coming home was about giving the special time to our family and friends. It’s a win-win scenario. We get the family time we’re after, and I get to give my service back to New Zealand rugby. I wouldn’t have this life without them.”

Versatility has long been valued in the modern game, but Faingaʻanuku took that to another level in France after following Fiji’s Levani Botia by switching between the midfield and loose forwards for Toulon.

Hybrid players, such as Springboks midfielder Andre Esterhuizen, are more common as coaches stack their benches with forwards.

Herald rugby writer Liam Napier interviews Leicester Fainga’anuku, in Perth. Photo / Brad Roberts

While Faingaʻanuku starts on the left wing this weekend and his future lies in the midfield, he’s keen to continue offering his services to the loose forwards after switching to blindside and No 8 for Toulon.

“Even before I left, it was something I was keen on. I’ve always looked at how the game has evolved. Over in France, I was primarily a midfielder, but a loose forward too. In the majority of games I’d start in the midfield and for the last 20, 30 minutes I’d slip into loose forward, which I absolutely loved.

“Razor knows I had a few stints there when I was in France. We’ve had our discussions. My main focus is being able to play midfield, but also wing is always in the toolbox.

“Wherever he puts me, I’m ready to go. You never know how the game evolves. It’s starting to be a trend in the northern hemisphere and in South Africa. I could be the first to start that trend in New Zealand.”

Faingaʻanuku added significant bulk to his frame in France to adjust to the combative Top 14 scene and ensure he could bust tackles with the same frequency, but since returning home, he’s reverted to a weight similar to what he carried during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“In France, you’ve got midfielders who are pretty much loose forwards and wingers who are Usain Bolt and a whole forward pack who are the size of a house.

“My first few months I struggled a wee bit because of the size. I put on some weight, which helped me get through a few bodies. And then when I slipped into the forwards, I added more to get through the pick and go.

“Back in New Zealand you don’t need that much weight and power, so I’ve adjusted back to how things were before I left.”

Clarke terrorised Wallabies counterpart Harry Potter with his power carries last week as the All Blacks locked away the Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park.

While Fainga’anuku hasn’t featured on the wing for some time and could therefore be targeted under the high ball, he will seek to replicate Clarke’s impact from the edge this weekend.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been on that left edge, that’s for sure. I got a wee stint on the right wing for Tasman when I first got home.

“Midfield is primarily where I feel comfortable, but I’ve played wing the majority of my career. This week is an awesome opportunity to get back in the flow, back in the wing position, and try to polish the tools that are needed.”

Some 721 days on from his last All Blacks appearance, it’s a testament to Faingaʻanuku’s game-breaking qualities that he was swiftly ushered into the national squad after five games for Tasman.

Timoci Tavatavanawai’s season-ending injury opened the door for Robertson to select his former strike weapon, and the NZ Rugby board had no hesitation granting approval for Faingaʻanuku’s recall.

After playing seven tests before his departure to France, Faingaʻanuku’s second coming could well leave a much more telling impression on the global game. He does, after all, only turn 26 next week to signal his best is yet to come.

“Coming home, my mentality, I kept it simple. I’m here for two years, to 2027, and I’ll stay ready for anything that comes. I never expected too much or looked too far ahead, but wherever my service is needed, I’ll be there.

“Hearing my name read out, my heart rate started pumping a bit more than usual. That just shows how much you care for the jersey and what it represents. It’s always special to represent your country, so I’ll do it with pride.

“It’s gone quick. Being over in France, I always kept my eye on the boys, supporting from afar, with early mornings getting the games on the iPad. It’s awesome to be back in the environment.

“Playing at this level after two years I’ll dust a few cobwebs, but I’m excited to get out there and to give back. To represent my family, friends and the people of Aotearoa, that’s all the motivation you need.”

Liam Napier is a senior sports journalist and rugby correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.