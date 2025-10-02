Robertson’s tenure has been largely punctuated by conservative selections but he’s broken that mould this week by pulling a wildcard from his pack and rewarding Quinn Tupaea’s impressive cameos with a start at centre.

Leicester Fainga'anuku, seen on the charge for the All Blacks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, will be playing his first test in two years this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Tupaea’s direct, combative presence added impetus off the bench against the Springboks and Wallabies at Eden Park.

But, given his last start at centre for the Chiefs was five years ago, there’s a high degree of risk attached to the selection, particularly on defence while marking Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii’s attacking threat.

Billy Proctor, after not convincing in his seven starts in the No 13 jersey this year, makes way for Tupaea with Rieko Ioane recalled as cover.

“Billy is a bit banged up. He’s had five tests in a row,” Robertson said. “He’s been awesome and got better with the time on the stage. His body needs a chance to freshen up. It’s great for Quinn, who has had a couple of good cameos and he’s ready to go.”

Tupaea largely featured on the wing as injuries hit the All Blacks backline last week but Robertson is confident he will slot into the centre role.

“The last few tests he’s been at centre. Him and Jordie [Barrett] work really well together. They’ve done a lot of work defensively so they’re a good combo.”

Damian McKenzie assumes the playmaking responsibility from Beauden Barrett and he, too, backed his Chiefs teammate to continue his strong form in the unfamiliar role.

“Quinn has slotted in really well. He’s a guy who rips in. We’ve got to find a way to get him the ball,” McKenzie said. “Throughout the season, I’ve played a lot more with him at 12 but he’s jumped into that role really well and he’ll combine with Jordie there. He’s had a great week so far and he’s really excited to make the most of his opportunity to get a start.”

Other notable changes include Leicester Fainga’anuku’s first test in two years as he’s promoted to the left wing after Caleb Clarke could not recover from reinjuring his ankle.

After two years in the Toulon midfield, the Wallabies are sure to test Fainga’anuku under the high ball on the edge.

“It gives a chance for Leicester on the left wing with his left foot,” Robertson said of Clarke’s minor setback. “He’s a big body and a point of difference.”

Scott Barrett returns from his shoulder complaint to regain the captaincy from Ardie Savea and replace Fabian Holland in the second row.

After his first All Blacks appearance of the year off the bench last week, Peter Lakai’s dynamic ball carrying is injected for his maiden start at the back of the scrum, with Wallace Sititi reverting to an impact role.

“Peter has been good. He took his opportunity the other day. We feel like this sort of game, the way he hunts and his skill set, will suit the start,” Robertson said. “It’s a good chance for Wally to come on and make an impact. We’re pleased for Peter. He’s ready.”

The Wallabies regain enforcer Will Skelton and influential loose forward Rob Valetini returns from the bench as they attempt to snap a 10-match losing run against the All Blacks.

“It changes the weight of the forward pack. There’s a few more kilos on it. They’re big ball carries and they’ll be running off nine. You’ve just got to watch the [British and Irish] Lions to know how they’ll play and last week,” Robertson said.

“They’ll be hugely motivated for this occasion. It’s been a while since they’ve beaten us and there’s a bit of hype around them. We’ve talked about our consistency, doing it back-to-back, that’s our opportunity this weekend.”

James O’Connor has been dropped to the Wallabies bench after missing touch three times and kicking the ball out on the full from one restart, with former North Harbour playmaker Tane Edmed preferred to start.

The All Blacks must score three more tries than the Wallabies to claim a bonus-point win – and for the Pumas to do them a favour in their final match against the Springboks at Twickenham – to regain the Rugby Championship title.

“The first thing is you’ve got to get the result and that comes afterwards,” Robertson said of chasing the bonus point. “If you start playing from the start you can cook yourself so you’ve got to keep your shape.”

All Blacks:

1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Peter Lakai, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. George Bower, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Wallace Sititi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Rieko Ioane, 23. Ruben Love.

Wallabies:

1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Will Skelton, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Harry Wilson (c), 9. Jake Gordon, 10. Tane Edmed, 11. Filipo Daugunu, 12. Len Ikitau, 13. Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, 14. Harry Potter, 15. Max Jorgensen,

Reserves: 16. Josh Nasser, 17. Tom Robertson, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Jeremy Williams, 20. Rob Valetini, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. James O’Connor, 23. Josh Flook.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.