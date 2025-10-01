Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss the likely changes to the injury hit All Blacks in Perth.

Australia’s most capped player, James Slipper, announced his international retirement on Wednesday, with the Wallabies’ test against the All Blacks this weekend to be his last.

The 36-year-old became just the third man to play 150 tests during the 33-24 loss to New Zealand on Saturday, joining Alun Wyn Jones of Wales and New Zealand’s Sam Whitelock.

He will bow out as the most capped test prop of all time, 14 clear of Ireland’s Cian Healy.

“Representing the Wallabies has been the single proudest achievement of my rugby career and a privilege I have never taken for granted,” said Slipper, who captained Australia 15 times.

“As a young kid on the Gold Coast playing backyard footy with my brothers, it was a dream to pull on the gold jersey, and to be able to say I’ve lived my dream for what’s coming on 16 years is more than I could ever have asked for.”