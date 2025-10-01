Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Wallabies: Injuries force selection rethink for Scott Robertson in Perth

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss the likely changes to the injury hit All Blacks in Perth.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Comings and goings are certain, but as the All Blacks attempt to deliver consistency for the first time in this year’s Rugby Championship, changes are likely to be forced rather than tactically driven for the rematch with the Wallabies in Perth.

After enduring a lengthy casualty ward that included injuries

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save