The post is accompanied by an image of the gates and McCaw, referencing a match from 2009, which the All Blacks won 22-16 at Eden Park.

This match led to an article titled “McCaw The Outlaw” in which the Daily Telegraph raised cheating claims against McCaw, using six still images from the match to illustrate their point, saying how he would enter the breakdown illegally from the side.

The Australian Border Force’s post received interest from New Zealand fans, with many mentioning how McCaw still lives rent-free inside Australians’ heads.

“Background looks a little empty. Just like the Wallabies’ trophy cabinet,” one person noted.

“Remember that all carry-on luggage must be placed in the overhead compartments. Not the ‘underarm’ ones,” another commented.

The All Blacks secured the Bledisloe Cup for another year after beating the Wallabies 33-24 in Auckland on Saturday.

The result leaves New Zealand second in the Rugby Championship ahead of the final round, one point behind leaders South Africa.