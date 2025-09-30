Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Wallabies: Australian Border Force takes cheeky swipe at Richie McCaw before Perth clash

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

NZ Herald sports editor Winston Aldworth and NZ Herald sports reporter Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge for Herald NOW's sport panel. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Australian Border Force has spiced up Saturday’s clash between the All Blacks and Wallabies in Perth with a post targeting former captain Richie McCaw.

They’ve used a social post telling people how to use their SmartGates as an opportunity to take a swipe at the All Blacks great.

“Hey

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save