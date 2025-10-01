Nonu previously set the record for being the competition’s oldest try scorer when he crossed the line in Toulon’s quarter-final win over Castres in June.

The round four clash was his first appearance for the club this season after featuring in preseason fixtures.

In March, Nonu made history as the oldest player to take the field in a French Top 14 match at the age of 42.

He signed a one-year contract extension with Toulon in July, taking him through to 2026.

The two-time World Cup winner returned to Toulon this year after stints with the club between 2015-18 and 2020-21.

In a statement after his extension, the club said: “A legend of the club and international rugby, the All Black centre will continue his extraordinary career for another season in the colours of Toulon.

“A true source of inspiration for the rest of the Rouge & Noir squad, his return to the top level has been unanimously welcomed.”

Nonu made 103 test appearances for the All Blacks, the last of which came in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final triumph over Australia.

He had 174 Super Rugby caps with the Hurricanes, Blues and Highlanders and has also played for clubs in Japan and the United States.