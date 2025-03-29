On Saturday, Nonu replaced French international winger Gabin Villiere on the hour mark.

In his 20-minute cameo, Nonu played a key role in setting up Fijian winger Jiuta Wainiqolo’s 74th-minute try.

Overall, Toulon outscored Castres by four tries to three with Jules Coulon, Gianmarco Lucchesi adding to Wainiqolo’s second-half brace.

Castres’ tries all came in the first half from Santiago Arata, Vilimoni Botitu and Christian Ambadiang.

Despite the loss, Toulon stay in third place in the standings, one point behind Bordeaux-Begles and seven behind leaders Toulouse.

Ange Capuozzo returned from international duty to score a hat-trick of tries as Toulouse reasserted their grip by crushing Pau 55-10.

“It’s cool to be able to get back on track before the season’s final sprint,” said Capuozzo.

Toulouse coach Ugo Mola was able to make 11 changes to his starting XV from the loss in Bordeaux, but he was still without star halfback Antoine Dupont, out for the season after knee surgery for an injury he suffered in the Six Nations, and first five-eighths Romain Ntamack.

Toulouse took a while to settle against a frantic Pau team, who grabbed the lead with a second-minute penalty.

The points began to flow after the dazzling Italian back Capuozzo ran 50m to score his first try in the 24th minute.

Capuozzo, playing on the wing, added a second three minutes later. First five-eighths Juan Cruz Mallia also scored before halftime.

After 49 minutes, Capuozzo broke more tackles to complete his hat-trick and was immediately replaced. He returned 15 minutes later to replace Paul Graou at halfback. By then, Mallia had scored his second.

Centre Pita Ahki scored the fifth touchdown but then gave away a penalty try.

Replacement front-row forwards Thomas Lacombre and Joel Merkler responded with late tries to complete the rout. Thomas Ramos, the top scorer in the Six Nations as France won the title, converted five of the tries.

Toulouse switch to defending their European title next weekend when they host English club Sale in the Champions Cup.

“It’s a good omen, we’ve won, we’ve got a bonus win and it means we can look forward to the next week with a slightly lighter mind, because we’ve done our job in the Top 14,” said Capuozzo.

Elsewhere, Bayonne moved to fourth place with a bonus-point 28-14 win over Lyon who saw Georgian winger Darrit Niniashvili stretchered off and hospitalised after a nasty collision with Arthur Iturria.

La Rochelle, who haven’t won a game since January 4, lost 33-19 at Clermont.

– Agence France-Presse