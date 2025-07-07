Ma'a Nonu played his last Super Rugby game six years ago. Photo / Photosport

Former New Zealand centre Ma’a Nonu has signed a one-year contract extension with Toulon at the age of 43, the French Top 14 club has announced.

Nonu signed a short-term deal with the four-time French champions last season and became the oldest player to feature in the Top 14 in March.

The two-time World Cup winner returned to Toulon earlier this year after his first spell on the French Riviera between 2015-2018 and a shorter stint in 2020-2021.

He made 103 test appearances for the All Blacks, the last of which came in 2015.

Nonu also played Super Rugby for the Hurricanes, Blues and Highlanders and has also played for clubs in Japan and the US.