Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Ma’a Nonu extends Toulon deal, aged 43

AFP
Quick Read

Ma'a Nonu played his last Super Rugby game six years ago. Photo / Photosport

Ma'a Nonu played his last Super Rugby game six years ago. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former New Zealand centre Ma’a Nonu has signed a one-year contract extension with Toulon at the age of 43, the French Top 14 club has announced.

Nonu signed a short-term deal with the four-time French champions last season and became the oldest player to feature in the Top 14 in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby