All Blacks review: How Perth performance sets up Grand Slam tour push

Opinion by
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Winston Aldworth and Chris Reive go through this week’s biggest sporting talking points.
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks demonstrated tactical growth and defensive strength in their win against Australia.
  • The scrum was dominant, but the lineout needs improvement following Tupou Vaa’i’s withdrawal.
  • Key areas for development include building a dominant tight five and clarifying game drivers.

The Perth test presented a perfect opportunity for this All Blacks team to demonstrate that they could back up one strong performance with another against a much-improved – yet still developing – Australian side.

In short: Mission accomplished.

However, as passionate rugby followers, we must look beyond the

