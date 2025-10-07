Why this was best test of the year

1. Tactical game management (80-minute control)

The All Blacks managed the game superbly from start to finish. Despite a few soft moments, they appeared in control throughout. In challenging conditions, the balance between ball retention and a disciplined territory game was smart and effective. The side demonstrated patience and maturity, a clear sign of tactical growth.

2. Defence returns to test standard

Defensively, this was a significant step up. The interior phase defence was well-organised, line speed improved and contact dominance returned – limiting Wallaby gainline and post-contact metres. Of note was the set-piece defence, especially around the seams – between the scrum and ruck, and between the lineout tail and first defender. These areas, most recently exploited by opponents, looked far more secure.

Tamaiti Williams and Ardie Savea make another tackle in the test against the Wallabies, in Perth. Photo / SmartFrame

3. Aerial composure in difficult conditions

The aerial game was tidy and assured. A handful of big moments – particularly defusing dangerous Wallaby attacks inside the 22 – highlighted composure and better execution under pressure.

4. Set piece – scrum as a weapon

The scrum was a genuine weapon, anchored by Williams, Newell, and Taylor, whose combination delivered consistent dominance. While the lineout remains a work-on, the late withdrawal of Tupou Vaa’i certainly disrupted their rhythm.

5. Standout individual performances

Several individuals stood tall in Perth:

Codie Taylor continues to set the benchmark for consistency and accuracy.

Tamaiti Williams and Fletcher Newell combined for scrum strength and presence.

Peter Lakai, in his return start, added powerful carries and gain-line momentum.

Quinn Tupaea and Jordie Barrett offered directness, skill and physicality in the midfield – Tupaea’s fend was a special highlight.

Leroy Carter injected relentless energy and accuracy, especially in transition, kick chase and defence.

What does it all mean?

This performance reinforced All Blacks dominance over the Wallabies. But more importantly, it showed belief that this team can now replicate performance and maintain consistency – a key marker of a team building towards the big prize.

While far from flawless, this was a step forward in maturity, control and cohesion.

All Blacks rating in Perth: 6.5 / 10

Now what?

Rather than contextualise the 6.5, let’s focus on how this group can climb toward a 10.

1. Build a dominant tight five

The foundation for sustained success is a tight five that consistently dominates the set piece. This will require both technical refinement and physical evolution, alongside building true positional depth and work rate.

2. Develop three competitive loose forward combinations

Having at least three distinct 6–7–8 combinations will drive competition, tactical flexibility and form-based selection. New Zealand teams should encourage variety across NPC, Super Rugby, and the international calendar to promote contrast and balance.

3. Clarify and develop our game drivers

The All Blacks’ No 10 remains the most critical jersey. We must decide who our 10s are and how we’re developing them into genuine world-class game managers – tactically sharp, technically precise (especially when challenging defences) and mentally unshakeable.

4. Cement midfield partnerships

Midfield remains an evolving area. Scott Robertson and his coaches must define the skill sets they require at No 12 and No 13, and then build partnership consistency over the next 12 months. The same principle applies to the wing positions, where connection, aerial proficiency, defence and finishing must sharpen.

5. Achieve 80% aerial accuracy

Continue developing our aerial skill set – catch, contest, chase and kick execution – with an objective of reaching a minimum of 80% success rate under pressure.

6. Become feared for relentless intensity

The All Blacks must return to being a side that makes opponents earn every inch, every second of the match. Physicality, fitness and unrelenting defensive pressure should again define the black jersey.

7. Perfect and evolve our attack systems

The current attack framework is promising, but it must be perfected. Continue developing layered options, tempo control and an insatiable appetite to innovate – learning and adapting with every test.

The road to 10

To reach a perfect 10, the coaching and selection programme must build ruthless internal competition, genuine honesty and trust and an uncompromising standard – one where mediocrity has no place.

This standard applies to everyone who enters, exists within or departs the All Blacks environment.

The All Blacks’ next frontier isn’t simply about displaying talent alone – it’s consistency, accountability and collective ruthlessness.