Speaking to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge, Lowe said New Zealand Rugby needs to throw everything it has at Walsh.

“The Warriors won’t be able to get him over here because of the salary cap in the NRL, but I think there’s an opportunity for the New Zealand Rugby Union,” Lowe said.

“The going rate for the stars is a million-plus. Pay this guy $5 million a year. Anywhere else in the world, it’s chicken feed. It’s chicken feed anywhere else in the world. Make a big statement about him.

Sir Graham Lowe feels paying $5 million for Reese Walsh would be a bargain for New Zealand Rugby. Photo / Dean Purcell

“He’s the best young player I’ve ever seen. He’s just, he’s something special. The excitement he brings is fantastic. I reckon get him over here ... He’ll bring 10,000 people on his own.

“Between where I live and the local coffee shop, I think I’ve been asked at least 20 times by old ladies about who’s this young fella, this brilliant young fella who paints his fingernails and he plays for the Broncos.”

While it’s a bold idea, realistically it will be hard to pull off as Walsh is locked up until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

On top of that, Walsh has little to no experience in the 15-man code.

Walsh was a member of the Broncos, but signed for the Warriors in a bid to seek first-grade football. He was initially set to join in 2022, but with the Warriors struggling for players after relocating to Australia, he joined the club early.

He went on to play 38 games for the Warriors before being granted an early release from his contract to move back to Brisbane after a breakdown in his relationship, and he didn’t want to live in another country away from his daughter.

Walsh has been named in the Australia Kangaroos squad for the first time for their three-test tour of England, which gets under way later this month.