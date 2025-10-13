Legendary rugby league coach Sir Graham Lowe believes New Zealand Rugby should make a $5 million bid to lure Reece Walsh to the 15-man code to play for the All Blacks.
Walsh is one of the NRL’s biggest stars and produced a Clive Churchill-medal winning performance to lead the BrisbaneBroncos to their first premiership in 19 years, when they beat the Melbourne Storm 26-22 earlier this month.
With more than 630,000 followers, the 23-year-old has the biggest following on Instagram in the NRL, more than most teams – including nearly 200,000 more than the New Zealand Warriors.
While Walsh’s time in New Zealand has been limited to just his brief stint with the Warriors, he is eligible for the All Blacks through his birth mother, who hails from Hastings. Walsh has had a limited relationship with her as he was raised by his father and stepmum.
Lowe feels Walsh is the best young player he’s ever seen, a bold statement considering his credentials, having coached the Kiwis and Queensland.
Speaking to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge, Lowe said New Zealand Rugby needs to throw everything it has at Walsh.
“The Warriors won’t be able to get him over here because of the salary cap in the NRL, but I think there’s an opportunity for the New Zealand Rugby Union,” Lowe said.
“The going rate for the stars is a million-plus. Pay this guy $5 million a year. Anywhere else in the world, it’s chicken feed. It’s chicken feed anywhere else in the world. Make a big statement about him.
“He’s the best young player I’ve ever seen. He’s just, he’s something special. The excitement he brings is fantastic. I reckon get him over here ... He’ll bring 10,000 people on his own.
“Between where I live and the local coffee shop, I think I’ve been asked at least 20 times by old ladies about who’s this young fella, this brilliant young fella who paints his fingernails and he plays for the Broncos.”
While it’s a bold idea, realistically it will be hard to pull off as Walsh is locked up until the end of the 2029 NRL season.
On top of that, Walsh has little to no experience in the 15-man code.
Walsh was a member of the Broncos, but signed for the Warriors in a bid to seek first-grade football. He was initially set to join in 2022, but with the Warriors struggling for players after relocating to Australia, he joined the club early.
He went on to play 38 games for the Warriors before being granted an early release from his contract to move back to Brisbane after a breakdown in his relationship, and he didn’t want to live in another country away from his daughter.
Walsh has been named in the Australia Kangaroos squad for the first time for their three-test tour of England, which gets under way later this month.