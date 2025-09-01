“Brisbane Broncos are aware of a video posted by Reece Walsh on a social media platform,” the club said in a statement provided to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The video represents a poor attempt at humour posted privately by Walsh. No one should take this video seriously or act upon the advice.”

Former New South Wales, Kangaroo rep and now-pundit Brad Fittler made light of the incident on 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio show, claiming “he’s taking the p**s, isn’t he?”.

In Walsh’s defence, some responses to the video pointed out that drinking from freshly installed and unused toilets was a tradition among plumbers.

It is the latest in a now extensive list of scandals for Walsh, who rocketed onto the NRL scene with the Warriors in 2021 before controversially moving to the Broncos in 2023. He was arrested in his first season with the Warriors and charged with cocaine possession, which resulted in a $5000 fine.

Later, in 2023, he was involved in an altercation with David Fifita in a Burleigh Heads nightclub, then later that year was suspended for calling referee Chris Butler an expletive in a subsequent loss to Fifita’s Titans team.

Earlier this year, Walsh had to delete and explain an Instagram video that showed him punching and appearing to knock out another man in the head, later writing: “Just to add context to the video recently posted - it was a joke with me best mate no one was harmed, boys being boys”.

The Broncos censured Walsh for the act, which came just a year after they made him the highest paid player in club history when he signed an NZD $6.1 million contract over the next five years.

If there is any consolation to Walsh, it’s not the first and is unlikely to even be the most notorious NRL toilet-related scandal.

Todd Carney was filmed urinating in his own mouth in 2014, which led to his contract being terminated at the Sharks.

In 1999, then-Rabbitohs player Julian O’Neill defecated in team mate Jeremy Schloss’ shoe, in an act that became known as the ‘Poo In The Shoe Incident’ and led to a six-week suspension.

This comes as the fourth-placed Broncos prepare to take on the second-placed Storm on Thursday night, a game tipped by many to be an NRL preliminary final match up preview.