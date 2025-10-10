Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Crusaders prospect Harry Inch linked with NZ Warriors in NRL move

Mike Thorpe
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Harry Inch played for the Crusaders during the Super Rugby pre-season but may be shifting to the NZ Warriors in 2026. Photo / John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Harry Inch played for the Crusaders during the Super Rugby pre-season but may be shifting to the NZ Warriors in 2026. Photo / John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One of New Zealand rugby’s brightest and most recognisable young talents has been linked to a code switch with the NZ Warriors in 2026 – leaving his home union “gutted”.

Gifted Tasman playmaker Harry Inch has long been regarded as a future star of the 15-man game from his time

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save