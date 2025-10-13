Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks Grand Slam tour squad raises questions over true versatility: Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Opinion by
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Rugby analyst and feature writer

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson's approach to versatility in selections still differs from that of the Springboks. Photo / SmartFrame

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson's approach to versatility in selections still differs from that of the Springboks. Photo / SmartFrame

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks selectors have named a 36-man squad for the Grand Slam tour, using dual-listings to increase versatility.
  • Scott Robertson emphasises versatility, but the strategy is seen as more about presentation than practical outcomes.
  • Critics argue New Zealand’s approach lags behind South Africa’s development of hybrid athletes for strategic flexibility.

The real triumph for the selectors in picking their 36-man squad for the All Blacks’ Grand Slam tour is in their slick accounting, which has enabled them to take a book value of 40 players to the US and Britain.

In a quite literal stroke of genius, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save