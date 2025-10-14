Advertisement
All Blacks v Ireland: Caelan Doris remains in doubt for Chicago test

Ireland’s Caelan Doris in action against the All Blacks last November. Photo / INPHO/Dan Sheridan/Photosport

Ireland captain Caelan Doris remains doubtful to face the All Blacks in Chicago as he makes a return from a shoulder injury.

Doris has returned to training with club side Leinster after a shoulder injury ruled out his hopes of captaining the Lions during their Australian tour in May.

