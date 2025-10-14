Ireland’s Caelan Doris in action against the All Blacks last November. Photo / INPHO/Dan Sheridan/Photosport

Ireland’s Caelan Doris in action against the All Blacks last November. Photo / INPHO/Dan Sheridan/Photosport

Ireland captain Caelan Doris remains doubtful to face the All Blacks in Chicago as he makes a return from a shoulder injury.

Doris has returned to training with club side Leinster after a shoulder injury ruled out his hopes of captaining the Lions during their Australian tour in May.

The Irish Times is reporting that the All Blacks clash in just over two weeks might be too early a test for the No 8, who will be named in the Ireland squad tonight.

Fullback Hugo Keenan has also been sidelined with a hip injury while Ireland will also be without either Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray for the first time since 2009. The three centurions all announced their test retirements since the last meeting against the All Blacks, a 23-13 defeat last November, which ended the home side’s 19-match winning streak in Dublin.

Either Dan Sheehan, Iain Henderson, James Ryan or Tadhg Beirne will captain Ireland against the All Blacks if Doris is not fit, the Irish Times reports.