Patrick Tuipulotu will miss the All Blacks’ northern tour as he is set to undergo surgery to repair a shoulder injury.

The test veteran was part of the 36-man squad named yesterday but this morning was replaced by Blues teammate Sam Darry.

It’s a strange situation for the 32-year-old to have been named in the team one day, then withdrawn the next. An All Blacks spokesperson told the Herald it was due to the results of Tuipulotu’s medical assessment coming back after the squad had been named.

Tuipulotu had been playing with a shoulder niggle sustained while playing for the Blues. It was said to have settled early in the All Blacks’ season, but would flare up on occasion. However, the injury got to the point of needing a medical assessment to determine the best way to address the pain. It was determined that surgery would be needed, which would sideline the lock for six months.

It then became a case of timing. Missing the upcoming Grand Slam tour means he will be able to return during the Super Rugby season and build into next year’s All Black campaign. Had he gone ahead with the tour and had surgery afterwards, he risked missing the entire Super Rugby season.