Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu ruled out of northern tour due to shoulder injury

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss the All Blacks big selection talking points in Perth.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Patrick Tuipulotu will miss the All Blacks’ northern tour as he is set to undergo surgery to repair a shoulder injury.

The test veteran was part of the 36-man squad named yesterday but this morning was replaced by Blues teammate Sam Darry.

It’s a strange situation for the 32-year-old

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save