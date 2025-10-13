The spokesperson said Tuipulotu, All Blacks coaches and Blues coaches were all part of the decision-making process as to when the best time for surgery would be.
It’s a second injury blow of the season for Tuipulotu, who first suffered a facial fracture during the opening Rugby Championship victory in Cordoba. That ruled him out of the defeat to Argentina the following week, along with the two tests against the Springboks.
He returned to the squad for the Bledisloe Cup tests, coming off the bench in both tests.
Tuipulotu, along with Beauden Barrett, were the only two players in the All Blacks squad who started in the 2016 defeat to Ireland in Chicago.
His withdrawal from the tour provides an opportunity for Darry, who has been strong for Canterbury in the NPC this season after a shoulder injury of his own saw him miss the entire Super Rugby season.
The 25-year-old made six appearances for the All Blacks in Scott Robertson’s maiden season as coach but had yet to crack the squad in 2025. He was expected to be named in the All Blacks XV squad named today, which will also head to Europe for three fixtures in November.