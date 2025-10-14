Former test halfback Justin Marshall was among those pushing for Pledger to be included in Robertson’s squad – let alone the second-tier All Blacks XV.

Jamie Joseph: "It's always tempting to pick a young player to come in and get some experience, but he's got plenty of time, a lot of rugby to play, he hasn't played Super footy." Photo / Photosport

Joseph will get his hands on Pledger next year for his maiden Super Rugby Pacific season with the Highlanders.

Rather than immediately promote Pledger to the next level and give him valuable exposure to the contrasting Northern Hemisphere styles and conditions, Joseph instead selected halfbacks Kyle Preston, Xavier Roe and Folau Fakatava.

At this stage in his development, the Highlanders head coach believes Pledger is better served partaking in a full Super Rugby Pacific pre-season.

“I’ve got no doubt Dylan is going to be a really good player. That’s evident at this level, at NPC,” Joseph said. “He only just turned 20 the other day. There’s some quality nines in this team with Folau, Preston and Roe. It’s hard competition.

“It’s always tempting to pick a young player to come in and get some experience, but he’s got plenty of time, a lot of rugby to play, he hasn’t played Super footy. I wouldn’t want to put him under too much pressure in his first year of professional rugby, that’s for sure.”

Fellow Highlanders halfback Fakatava emerges from the wilderness to return to the national frame. Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Noah Hotham, Finlay Christie, Preston and Roe have all been preferred over Fakatava in recent times.

Fakatava played two tests off the bench for the All Blacks against Ireland in 2022 but having been passed over since, he could potentially represent Tonga at the 2027 World Cup.

The All Blacks XV does not capture international eligibility but, at this stage, Joseph strongly indicated Fakatava’s desire to again don the black jersey, saying he “100%” has a desire to play for the All Blacks.

“Folau played for the All Blacks at 22 and he’s been around a long time. He was in the shadow of Aaron Smith for years. He played most of his rugby as an impact nine off the bench and now we’re regarding him as an old player and he’s only 25. He’s playing awesome rugby for Hawke’s Bay. This is the next step for Folau. He’s got an opportunity.”

Former All Blacks Hoskins Sotutu and Ethan Blackadder are among those unavailable due to injuries, yet Joseph’s loose forwards, comprising Kaylum Boshier, Devan Flanders, T.K. Howden, Christian Lio-Willie, Papali’i and Sean Withy, the latter the youngest at 24, is a nod to the next tier.

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens completes his recovery – after enduring a fractured neck a year ago – to be rewarded with inclusion in the outside backs.

Depth at lock is significantly tested after Patrick Tuipulotu joined Tupou Vaa’i with season-ending injuries to leave Ah Kuoi, Isaia Walker-Leawere and 23-year-old Blues prospect Josh Beehre next in line after Sam Darry’s elevation to the All Blacks.

The next generation of props is unveiled too, with 22-year-old rookie Hurricanes tighthead Siale Lauaki and Bay of Plenty’s Benet Kumeroa promoted to the national frame.

Other than Papali’i, the All Blacks XV squad features six capped test players, including Crusaders midfielders David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod and loose forward Christian Lio-Willie.

Joseph assumes the All Blacks XV reins from Clayton McMillan following his departure to lead Munster.

“I’m pretty excited about this side,” Joseph said. “The All Blacks take 36 players on tour. There’s a number of injuries but with the selection of this side, I didn’t feel we were under pressure around depth and experience.

“Even though this is going to be a very difficult tour under the circumstances of assembling on a Saturday, flying out the Sunday and playing the following Saturday, I’m excited about it.

“It’s the first time for me for some time coaching a New Zealand side – the last time being the Māori All Blacks.”

All Blacks XV squad

Hookers: Brodie McAlister, Jack Taylor, Bradley Slater.

Props: George Dyer, Josh Fusitua, Benet Kumeroa, Siale Lauaki, Xavier Numia.

Locks: Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Beehre, Isaia Walker-Leawere.

Loose forwards: Kaylum Boshier, Devan Flanders, Te Kamaka Howden, Christian Lio-Willie, Dalton Papali’i, Sean Withy.

Halfbacks: Folau Fakatava, Kyle Preston, Xavier Roe.

First fives: Josh Jacomb, Rivez Reihana.

Midfield: Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Dallas McLeod, Daniel Rona.

Outside backs: Chay Fihaki, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau.

Schedule

Sunday November 2

All Blacks XV v Barbarians, Brentford, kickoff 2.15am NZT

Sunday November 9

All Blacks XV v England A, Bath, kickoff 2.15am NZT

Sunday November 16

All Blacks XV v Uruguay, France, kickoff time TBC

